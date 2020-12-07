Why Discerning Scotch Fans Should Seek Out Bladnoch 25-Year-Old Single Malt Whisky

The coveted bottle cleaned up at the San Francisco Spirits Competition, winning a double gold.
Author:
Publish date:
Bladnoch 25 (4)

If asked to name as many Scotch distilleries as they can think of, even a well seasoned drinker is unlikely to feature Bladnoch on their list. Nestled away in the Scottish Lowlands, this 203-year-old distillery has quite spent most of its life in the shadows, crafting quality whisky but suffering from underinvestment and little marketing effort.

Since its acquisition by Australian businessman David Prior, however, things have changed. Millions were dropped on shiny new equipment, doubling production capacity. Kitschy labels featuring shoddy fonts and clip-art esque imagery were ditched for hefty decanter bottles and clean branding. Red wine and Moscatel casks were also introduced to add an altogether richer and weightier edge to Bladnoch’s typically light, grassy style of distillate.

Bladnoch 25 (6)

The shake-up has worked. New bottlings have picked up a slew of awards and Nick Savage, formerly the Master Distiller of Macallan, took notice of Bladnoch’s bold redefinition of Lowland Scotch whisky and joined the team last year.

A particular standout release has been Bladnoch's 25-year-old single malt, which cleaned up on release at the San Francisco Spirits Competition, winning a double gold. To craft one of their oldest ever expressions, the distillery transferred spirit matured in refill Bourbon, Sherry and re-used Scotch casks into unused, “virgin” American oak barrels for a final period of finishing. 

Bladnoch 25 (2)

The result? One of the most complex Scotches I've ever tried. More remarkably still, Bladnoch’s trademark grassiness isn’t lost in the eclectic mix of casks; this very much an old-school Lowland Scotch, albeit with a welcome twist.

Unsurprisingly, connoisseurs and newbies alike have taken notice and it's now almost impossible to get your hands on a bottle. We put a call into the distillery and even they couldn't help; there's just three cases of the stuff left in the U.S. So it's perhaps not the easiest to find, but is it worth hunting for? Unquestionably. 

No image description

austin-luminar-billionaire-1
News

Meet The 25-Year-Old Tech CEO Who is Now 'World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire'

cruel-intentions-kiss
Entertainment

Sarah Michelle Gellar And Selma Blair Recreate Famous ‘Cruel Intentions’ Kiss For 2020

Marisa Papen With Sharks Promo
Travel

See Amazing Photos of Model Marisa Papen Swimming Nude With Sharks in 2021 Calendar

Bob Dylan Promo
Entertainment

Bob Dylan Sells Rights to Entire Song Catalog, Doubling Net Worth Overnight

floyd-logan-paul-getty-images
Sports

Floyd Mayweather Announces Exhibition Fight Vs. YouTuber Logan Paul

Bladnoch 25 Promo
Food & Drink

Why Discerning Scotch Fans Should Seek Out Bladnoch 25-Year-Old Single Malt Whisky

Audi RS 6 Avant Promo
Rides

2021 Audi RS6 Avant: First Drive Review

Top: Eminem. Bottom left, Pete Davidson, bottom right, Jason Bateman as Santa.
Entertainment

Eminem Appears On 'SNL' In Pete Davidson Christmas-Themed 'Stan' Parody Video

errol-spence-danny-lewis-GettyImages-1289664311
Sports

Errol Spence Jr. Comes Back In Style, Beats Danny Garcia In Unanimous Decision Win