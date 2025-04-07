Bowmore’s $80,000 Aston Martin Scotch Whisky Is Inspired By The Valkyrie Hypercar

This 50-year-old whisky is priced for wealthy collectors only.

(Bowmore)

Bowmore is partnering with legendary automaker Aston Martin for a new ultra-aged scotch whisky. ARC-54 is a 54-year-old Islay single malt presented in a Valkyrie-inspired decanter. The uniquely aerodynamic design of the decanter is inspired by Aston Martin’s Valkyrie model, but it’s what’s under the “hood” that’s really impressive about this whisky. ARC-54 was distilled in November of 1968, and those 54 years of maturation were “latterly spent in a second fill European oak sherry butt and third fill American oak hogshead,” after which time the two liquids were married for 15 months.

This is the second and also final release in the Bowmore Aston Martin ARC series. The first release was a 52-year-old single malt announced in 2022 with a $75,000 price point. This older successor unfortunately demands a higher price—an MSRP of $80,000, specifically, making it one of the more expensive 50-year-old whiskies to come out of Scotland in the last few years.

(Bowmore)

Tasting notes from the distillery describe a golden liquid with initial aromas of syrupy vanilla, buttery shortbread, and tropical fruits, which later give way to toasted oak, eucalyptus, and candied walnuts. On the palate, ARC-54 starts with citrus and green apple before salted caramel and warming spices and a final waft of peat. At 88.6 proof, it’s definitely on the lower end of the alcohol spectrum but with enough strength to maintain the structure of something this old.

Only 130 of the decanters are being made available globally, so the supply is small. It’s also not lost on us that completing the “collection” will cost in excess of $150,000 at this point, so perhaps if you’re looking for an Aston-approved whisky, you’d be better served tracking down a bottle of this 22-year-old release Bowmore did in 2023. At $450 it’s certainly more affordable, and leaves you $150,000 for the Aston Martin savings fund.

(Bowmore)

G. Clay Whittaker is a Maxim contributor covering lifestyle, whiskey, cannabis and travel. His work has also appeared in Bon Appetit, Men’s Journal, Cigar Aficionado, Playboy and Esquire. Subscribe to his newsletter Drinks & Stuff for perspectives on drinks, and stuff.