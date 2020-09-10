Buffalo Trace Launches New Line of Limited Edition Whiskeys

Buffalo Trace

From Weller Single Barrel and Blanton's Straight to Colonel E.H. Taylor 18-Year Bottled-in-Bond, Buffalo Trace has rolled out a bevy of new limited-edition whiskeys this year. The Frankfort, Kentucky-based distillery's Antique Collection, however, has returned with a lineup that's nearly identical to last year's.

Before the 2020 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection goes on sale in September/early October for $99 per bottle, get acquainted with the long-running lineup below:

George T. Stagg

Having secured an impressive 97-point rating at the last year's Ultimate Spirits Competition, the fan-favorite George T. Stagg returns with a 130.4-proof this year, up from 116.9 proof. Expect whiffs of cinnamon, caramel and cherries on the nose, a creamy vanilla with lightly smoked oak on the palate and a finish if black coffee, dark cherries and herbs.

William Larue Weller

The last bottling of the uncut, unfiltered and wheated bourbon was named as world's second-best whiskey in Jim Murray's Whiskey Bible. The 2020 release was distilled in the winter of 2008 and registers at 134.5 proof. Flavors of a soft caramel chew, spearmint and cinnamon are prominent on the palate.

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye

Thomas H. Handy, an uncut and unfiltered straight rye, was named the world's third best whiskey behind William Larue Weller in Jim Murray's Whiskey Bible 2019. This year's expression was distilled in the spring of 2014 to 129 proof. The flavor profile includes cinnamon, anise and honey.

Eagle Rare 17 Year Old

Weighing at its standard 101 proof, this bourbon previously earned a "Best of Category" at the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition. A nose of ripe cherries, vanilla cream and oak is followed by caramel and coffee notes before a long finish of oak, pepper and fresh herbs.

Sazerac Rye 18 Year Old

Jim Murray also gave this aged straight rye top honors as the“Best Rye Whiskey Aged 11 Years and Over” in 2019. This 90-proof whiskey features flavors of oak, caramel, dark chocolate, with a robust finish of coffee, black pepper and cherries.