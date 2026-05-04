Chivas Regal & Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc Launch 16-Year-Old Scotch Celebrating F1 Star’s Number

Chivas’ first 16-year-old expression gets a racy tie-in courtesy of Ferrari’s star driver.

(Chivas Regal)

Chivas Regal has Charles Leclerc’s number—literally. The Scotch whisky brand just released its first 16-year-old expression in honor of the number sported by its Ferrari-racing global ambassador since his debut F1 season. According to Chivas Regal, Leclerc “challenged” master blender Sandy Hyslop to create an expression built entirely around his vision—the result being a blend of 16 whiskies, each aged at least 16 years.

“16 has always been more than a number to me—it’s something I’ve carried my whole career,” Leclerc said. “Going to Scotland, seeing the distilleries, understanding the obsession behind every cask inspired me to create my own blend. Chivas Regal and I share the same belief that the standard you set today is just the starting point. I pushed Sandy to go further. He pushed me to think differently. Chivas Regal 16 felt like the natural next step in our partnership, creating something truly extraordinary together.”

(Chivas Regal)

Lest you think that Chivas is merely capitalizing on Leclerc’s star power and strong early start to the 2026 F1 season, Hyslop assets that Leclerc was deeply involved in the limited-edition spirit’s creation. “Charles didn’t just put his name to this. He was in the room, making decisions, pushing back. He gravitated toward the character that defines Chivas Regal: rich, layered, built with real depth. What we’ve created together is a blend that’s unmistakably his and unmistakably ours.” said Hyslop.

Accompanying the news was a new, Casino Royale-esque campaign video—complete with dreamy, cinematic orchestral score—featuring a sharply dressed Leclerc battling a variety of opponents in chess while sipping a Chivas cocktail. The final boss, so to speak, is himself: “True mastery only has itself to beat,” Leclerc says.

See the official tasting notes and a suggested cocktail recipe below:

The nose: Sweet mandarin slices and juicy raisins combine with manuka honey and subtle violet cream chocolates. Luscious sticky toffee pudding, cinnamon bon bons and almond croissants.

Sweet mandarin slices and juicy raisins combine with manuka honey and subtle violet cream chocolates. Luscious sticky toffee pudding, cinnamon bon bons and almond croissants. The palate: Homemade orange marmalade served with freshly baked apple cake, leads into toasted oak and dark toffee, laden with warming cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger spice and a hint of hazelnut.

Homemade orange marmalade served with freshly baked apple cake, leads into toasted oak and dark toffee, laden with warming cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger spice and a hint of hazelnut. The finish: Rich, velvety and spiced

Chivas Regal 16 Riviera Manhattan Signature Serve:

30ml Chivas Regal CL16

20ml Sweet Vermouth

15ml Chambord

25ml Soda

Glass: Rocks

Ice: Large block cube

Garnish: Blackberry & Thyme

Leclerc has had a promising start to the 2026 season, sitting in third with 59 points scored for Ferrari. Ferrari is second in the constructors’ standings after the first four rounds, and Leclerc has expressed optimism about the team’s progress with the new car.

If he continues to notch top-3 finishes this season—or perhaps even win his first drivers’ championship—you’ll be glad you picked up a bottle of Chivas Regal Charles Leclerc 16 Year Old now at its $69.99 SRP via Chivas.com or ReserveBar before aftermarket prices race upwards.