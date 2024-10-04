Ferrari Racer Charles Leclerc On His Favorite Car & Winning The Monaco Grand Prix

The F1 superstar is much more than a gifted driver.

(Ferrari)

One-hundred-sixteen miles per hour feels as if the Ferrari Purosangue has barely broken a gallop. Supremely stable, quiet and agile, there’s so much power to be had from the 720 horses beneath the hood that this humble speed is a mere warm-up. I want to go faster, my passenger wants to go faster, even the car wants to go faster, but that’s all I’ll be able to achieve because this is Formula One weekend in Montreal and the traffic is brutal.

I’m on my way to see one of the most important people today in motorsport, who races for one of the most important teams in the history of motorsport.

(Sam White)

Confidently navigating the streets, highways and bridges of Montreal, out to the picturesque river island where the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve sits, is this brand new V12 Prancing Horse. It happens to be the very first Purosangue in Canada and it’s gorgeous to behold, finished in a rare combination of Celeste Metallizzato (sky blue) over Beige Honolulu (light sand). As a result, everywhere I go are paparazzi. From kids to dads to professional vloggers and photographers, the attention is non-stop. If they only knew about the added symbolism of this car.

Purosangue, literally translated, means pure blood, which is the Italian word for thoroughbred. And this racehorse is whisking me to the F1 paddock before the qualifying races to meet with none other than Charles Leclerc. Fresh off his historic hometown win in Monaco, Scuderia Ferrari’s star driver is the man of the hour. Young, handsome, famously polite and tremendously talented, he’s one of the most endearing top athletes in the world.

(Ferrari)

Due to his fame, success and skill, Charles could be forgiven for any hint of arrogance. Due to the pressure, aggression and intensity of his profession, he could also be absolved of any hint of stress. Neither is the case. As I sit down to talk with him—with half a dozen members of Ferrari’s corporate and racing team on hand—he warmly greets me and acts if we’re the only two in the room. Then, immediately upon asking my first question, it’s clear Leclerc isn’t just a gifted gearhead. He’s so much more.

If there’s one word that could describe winning the Monaco GP in front of everyone you’ve ever known and loved, what would it be?

Emotional. On the last lap, when I knew I was going to win, I couldn’t hold back the tears. I mean, this is where I grew up and these were my streets—where I walked, where I took the bus to school. It was in front of my family, my friends, and even my teachers who helped me when I missed so much school. It’s difficult to explain how much it means to me to win Monaco but I would definitely say it was emotional.

In addition to racing, your love of piano and creating music is an intriguing quality for a world-class athlete. Do you have any tracks planned for release after this year’s F1 season?

We’ll see. First, I must focus on racing; this is my priority and the most important. I started playing piano during Covid, as something to do, and I was surprised at how well my music was received by my fans. It has since become a way for me to wind down and disconnect. I find it very relaxing and enjoyable.

Do you have a source of inspiration for your music?

[Italian composer] Ludovico Einaudi is a big source of inspiration for me, and so is [German composer] Hans Zimmer. I was fortunate enough to spend three days with [French musician] Sofiane Pamart in Paris and we created three songs together. It was an amazing experience.

(Ferrari)

Besides racing and music, do you have any other passions or interests?

Fashion is something I’m very interested in and perhaps something I could do down the road.

You’ve been seen watching tennis matches at Wimbledon and basketball at NBA games. Is it these sports in particular that interest you or competition in general?

What I appreciate is seeing how world-class athletes manage moments. I like seeing how they handle the psychological aspect of competing at the highest level; how they recover from mistakes or temporary loss or disappointment to come back on top. I can learn a lot from this.

You have an extremely enviable collection of cars. If you had to pick one, what’s your favorite, which do you like to drive most?

The Ferrari Purosangue. It’s my favorite and what I use on a daily basis. But I’m also getting a classic car that I’m really excited about—a (late 1960s) Ferrari 275 GTB. I just love these sports-racers and, to me, it’s one of the most appealing Ferraris ever created.

Alright, now we’re talking. What’s the most fun car you’ve ever driven?

The Ferrari 488 Pista. It’s just got an incredible chassis, it’s super playful and easy to maneuver.

If you could own any car, of any year/make/model, regardless of value, what would you choose?

Hmmm, let me dream for a moment. Either the Ferrari F40 or the Ferrari F12 TdF. The way they look, the way they sound, the way they drive…they’re iconic, timeless machines, not to mention ground breaking.

What do you like or appreciate most about Ferrari? What does Ferrari mean to you?

Passion, 100 percent. Everywhere you look there’s passion—around the brand, inside the brand, from the employees to the fans. It’s unmatched anywhere in the world. It’s always been a childhood dream of mine to race for Ferrari but I never imagined the support I’d get from fans everywhere, wherever we go. It’s absolutely amazing!

(Ferrari)

Are there any people that inspire you or serve as role models?

First, my father. As you know he passed away when I was young and this was very hard for me. He’ll always be my biggest source of inspiration. As for heroes, I’d have to say Ayrton Senna. He was the best racecar driver in the world. He’s my idol.

If you could have dinner with any person from history, who would it be and why? For example, it could be anyone from Julius Caesar to Ayrton Senna.

I’d have to choose someone that’s alive and that’s Elon Musk. I like to discover and learn about other topics. I don’t have much knowledge about space but it interests me, and so Elon would be the perfect person to learn from. And more than that, Elon takes inconceivable ideas and makes them into reality. This is really extraordinary and fascinating.

What do you feel is the true measure of a man?

Two values I stay close to are kindness and understanding. We all come from different backgrounds and it’s important never to judge someone by first impressions. We never know where someone has come from or what they’re going through, so always remembering to practice kindness and understanding is, for me, essential. I’d consider these values important to the character of any real man.

(Ferrari)

—

I didn’t know what to expect from a conversation with Ferrari’s number one F1 driver. All anybody ever hears about is his racing career—and rightly so—and maybe his music-making hobby. But what about the man himself? After seeing how much thought and consideration he put into each answer, not to mention the depth of his responses (condensed here for practicality), I admit I was very impressed.

Here’s a guy at the top of his game, racing at the most elite level of motorsport for the most illustrious automotive brand in the world. It doesn’t get any more prestigious. And what are his takeaways? Learning from others and practicing kindness and understanding. Maybe all of us could a learn a little from Charles Leclerc.

Last Word On The Purosangue, Leclerc’s Favorite Car

(Sam White)

People everywhere are calling this an SUV. Surprisingly, that descriptor has even been perpetrated by reputable automotive media—people who should know better. The reality is there couldn’t be anything further from the truth.

Sure, it’s all-wheel-drive. Yes, it has four doors. But that’s where any similarities end. The dimensions, the stance, the profile—you know, the actual design and architecture—screams hot hatch. That’s right, it’s the world’s ultimate hatch back. Think luxurious, race-inspired, 12-cylinder, four-seater, half-million-dollar, limited production, rally car on steroids. Nothing in its category can compare in terms of engineering, performance and opulence, and that is certainly not the Sports Utility Vehicle category. This model may have shattered what people think of performance hatch backs or even crossovers, but it’s not the Purosangue’s fault if the general public can’t fathom it.

So take it from Ferrari. When they take pains to say, “This is not an SUV,” believe them. They know what they’re talking about. Besides, when an F1 pilot like Leclerc, whose job is to drive at speeds of over 200 mph for a living, says the Purosangue is his favorite “car”—not “SUV”—no further explanation is needed

@JaredZaugg can be found at the intersection of lifestyle, motoring, travel and culture.