Chris Stapleton’s Traveller Whiskey Gets Stronger With Full-Proof Expression

A new 121-proof Buffalo Trace whiskey toasts the second anniversary of the Grammy-winning singer’s spirits debut.

(Traveller Whiskey)

Great whiskey and country music are a shared pastime as authentic as any, and Chris Stapleton’s Traveller Whiskey is serving up a double shot with a new, full-proof expression practically made to pair with the singer’s distinctive blend of fiery country rock.

(Traveller Whiskey)

Working with Buffalo Trace Distillery Master Harlen Wheatley on the full-proof release (the whiskey line itself is aptly named for Stapleton’s smash hit 2015 album of the same name), the new whiskey serves as “a testament to the art of American whiskey blending, delivering amplified intensity while preserving the balanced, ‘easy-sippin’ versatility that defines Traveller’s signature style,” Buffalo Trace noted. Originally released in early 2024 with a 90-proof expression, the latest from the hard-rocking star is billed as a “bold evolution of the original Blend No. 40,” with the specs and profile to match.

(Traveller Whiskey)

Stapleton landed on his preference for the high-voltage 121-proof release during a perfectly well-timed backstage tasting that reads like a scene out of a movie. Pouring a rich amber color and boasting notes of caramelized sugar and toasted oak, the new expression should feature a deeper, longer finish, a goal of Wheatley in working with Stapleton on the release. “When we started experimenting with proof in Traveller’s blended recipe, flavors and finishes came to the forefront that aren’t as apparent in the 90-proof blend,” Wheatley said.

(Traveller Whiskey)

No stranger to whiskey, the rocker said he was initially drawn to barrel-strength and high-proof whiskey bottles before working with Buffalo Trace. “Needless to say, when we decided to experiment with a higher-proof expression, I was excited to see where that could land,” Stapleton said in recounting the post-show tasting that delivered the final product.

“We had two potential Full Proof contenders backstage with the band and some friends. Everyone agreed 121 was the clear winner,” Stapleton said. Wheatley also noted Buffalo Trace looks to proof as an experimental part of the process, adding that “across our products, we like to experiment with proof as a way to bring out different flavor characteristics already present in the whiskey,” Wheatley said.

(Traveller Whiskey)

Stapleton certainly has plenty of irons in the fire in addition to Traveller Whiskey, from teaming up with Kendall Jenner on a trendy whiskey cocktail last summer to debuting a line of rugged travel gear and outerwear with Filson, while the “Tennessee Whiskey” singer recently added 30 dates to his “All-American Road Show” tour. For teeing up some of Stapleton’s hits. there might not be a better whiskey than the new Traveller Full-Proof, available now nationwide for an SRP of $39.99.