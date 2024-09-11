Filson Teams With Chris Stapleton For Archival Mackinaw Cruiser Jacket

The outdoor outfitter joins forces with the country superstar for a revamped version of a classic wool jacket.

It makes perfect sense that a brand as rich in history as Filson would have a rather jaw-dropping archive, and the famed Pacific Northwest outfitter just went even deeper into its catalog, complete with an assist from country rocker Chris Stapleton.

The Filson Fall 2024 Collection is already a sight to behold, with rich, rugged flannel shirt jackets, waxed trucker jackets and handsome, highly durable luggage on offer. And on the heels of last year’s Filson x Chris Stapleton Traveller Collection, the company looked into its extensive archive once more to celebrate the 110th anniversary of the Filson Mackinaw Cruiser.

What follows is a new take on the legendary silhouette, dubbed the Chris Stapleton Signature Mackinaw Cruiser #2 and launching online at Filson on September 26th. There’s much to love about the revamped take on a throwback, which notably features deadstock fabric not used by the company since the 1980s.

The fabric is a distinctive offering, to say the very least: It’s a “a rare, deadstock blue plaid fabric sourced from Filson’s archives” and worn with pride by the award-winning, Kentucky-born rocker. “Being a long-time admirer of Filson, I saw an opportunity to collaborate and bring back an old pattern I loved,” Stapleton said. “It’s rare people build things that last a real lifetime – I love Filson stuff because it’s made to live longer than I will.”

A limited-edition Outlaw State of Kind t-shirt also debuts as part of the latest Filson x Chris Stapleton release, with proceeds benefitting the charitable fund founded by the rocker and his wife, Morgane. The effort goes beyond menswear, but it doesn’t hurt that a special cause is part of the offering, Filson said.

(Filson x Chris Stapleton Traveller Collection/Courtesy of Filson)

“Chris Stapleton’s personal connection to Filson and his genuine appreciation for our heritage make this creative partnership especially meaningful,” said Alex Carleton, Chief Creative Officer of Filson,” who said the refreshed take on an icon “is a celebration of both Filson’s rich history and Chris’s commitment to quality and authenticity.”

Fans of the rocker and of the long-running outfitter should keep a weather eye out for the bold, richly crafted update to a classic: It’s priced at $595, and again, it debuts just in time for the fall season online at Filson and at select Filson stores and wholesale partners as September 26th. Layering up for fall now just might rock even harder.