Filson’s Fall 2024 Collection Is Packed With Updates To Iconic Pieces

The famously rugged outfitter shares new looks for shirt jackets, flannels, waxed canvas bags, and more.

(Filson)

When something just works, especially in the pantheon of the menswear world, doubling down is sometimes in order — with a few modern updates, of course. The new Filson fall menswear collection, debuting August 2, leans heavily into the idea that the classics are iconic for a reason, and then bucks that notion with fresh colors and plenty of rugged appeal.

(FIlson)0

As all things Western continue to explode in popularity onscreen and in real life, be it via“Yellowstone” or a craving for rugged cowboy boots and gear, Filson has harnessed a delicate balance. The Filson way? It hinges on tried-and-true silhouettes given on-trend color updates that feel as fresh (and yet timeless) now as they did decades ago.

(Filson)

Staple pieces like the Filson Lightweight Alaska Guide Shirt get a revamp in an array of new colors and patterns, each as fit for the trail as for a night bellied up to the bar. The collection also leans heavily on durable pieces fit for cold weather, like that found on the coast of Filson’s Pacific Northwest base: Filson flannel shirts should no doubt find a home in many a cold-weather style rotation this coming season.

(Filson)

The legendary outfitter notes that its collection (which also includes new colorways of the famed Filson Jac-Shirt) covers an array of “functional, durable, and versatile pieces, bringing Filson’s timeless aesthetic into your everyday wardrobe.” Filson waxed jackets, with extreme longevity and careful craftsmanship in every stitch, should also take place of pride this shoulder season, particularly the customer favorite Tin Cloth Waxed Field Jacket.

(Filson)

Filson drew inspiration from both the Old West and its modern backdrop, referencing pieces found in the likes of “Yellowstone” while also bringing the collection to life in vivid detail via a campaign shot at a Santa Fe ranch. The venerable 127-year-old company remains “beloved by explorers and adventurers,” Filson noted, and campaign shots showcase a variety of tough-as-nails outerwear, shirting, pants and gear put to real-life use in exhilarating fashion.

(Filson)

Hard-wearing vests, workshirts in dusty earthen tones and a lineup of richly crafted, utterly classic Filson travel bags round out the collection, a further addition to a Filson gear lineup that lately includes a luggage collaboration with country rocker Chris Stapleton. For a brand as steeped in tough exterior layers as Filson, the collection includes pieces that act as a helpful, perhaps rather unexpected mid-layer, like the Filson Prospector Hoodie. It’s available in the company’s instantly recognizable golden-brown hue and features Filson logo detailing at the chest.

(Filson)

Throwback-minded staples, like the Filson Beartooth Cruiser Vest, provide real-world utility (and certainly, distinctive style) for those searching for a taste of the great outdoors and a sense of adventure to go along with it. Many Filson pieces, particularly its shirting and denim, fall well below the $300 mark, a stellar value given the heirloom-worthy quality found across the entire Filson lineup. Plummeting temperatures, brisk fall breezes and the crunch of leaves underfoot (sure to arrive soon enough) just met their match: The new Filson fall 2024 fall menswear collection would like a word or two.