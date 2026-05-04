Exclusive First Look: Leyenda 1925 Toasts ‘Summer Of Champions’ With New Añejo Tequila & Apparel Collection

A fitting tribute to the world’s largest soccer tournament, to the tune of just 1,000 bottles hitting the market.

(Leyenda 1925)

There are many superb spirits options to add to your bar cart for Cinco de Mayo, but only one has the pedigree of a luxury Añejo blended with a stylish apparel collection to match. Celebrating both intense sport and exceptional liquid is at the heart of the Leyenda 1925 “Summer Of Champions” release, which Maxim can exclusively reveal today.

(Leyenda 1925)

A fitting tribute to the world’s largest soccer tournament and its buzzed-about odyssey across the United States, the new “Summer of Champions” collection is a comprehensive celebration of both the “beautiful game” and the inherent luxury in a finely crafted tequila, said Leyenda 1925 Co-Founder Juan González. Housed in a limited-edition bottle numbering just 1,000 and featuring Leyenda’s delicately aged luxury Añejo within, it marks the first limited-edition Leyenda release to be complemented by apparel. “It started with the moment, not the product. We wanted everything, the bottle, apparel, packaging; to feel like it actually belonged together, not just a logo slapped on a limited edition,” González told Maxim.

(Leyenda 1925)

The handsome bottle even features a topper that looks like a certain world championship soccer trophy, but the thread from tequila to sport runs even deeper, the Leyenda 1925 co-founder said. “The design pulls from Mexican culture and the way sport brings people together; that energy, that pride,” González said. “We wanted it to feel like a real celebration, something people would actually want to hold onto long after the summer ends.”

(Leyenda 1925)

Indeed, the release reflects tequila worth savoring over special occasions aplenty (and even as a daily splurge of sorts), featuring a handcrafted gold presentation box, one “reflecting the brand’s commitment to artistry, detail, and elevated design,” said the family-owned luxury tequila artisan, which can trace its roots back to founder Julio González, plus cousins Montse and Juan González. Meanwhile, jerseys and pullovers feature tasteful co-branding and a dash of sporty flair.

At its core, the company’s ultra-premium Añejo itself furthers the producer’s belief that “clean ingredients are not a trend, they’re a reflection of who we are,” Leyenda 1925 Founder and Tequilero Julio González III separately told Maxim in a recent interview. The marriage between sport and craft comes together stylishly in a luxury apparel collection alongside the release. The offering boasts plentiful touchstones that cross over between the soccer pitch and agave fields, one might say, using soccer-inspired designs across pullovers, collectible apparel and luxury-minded jerseys. Leyenda 1925 is fittingly bringing things full circle with a series of activations and pop-ups toasting the sport’s biggest moments this summer across markets like Boston, Houston, New York and Los Angeles.

(Leyenda 1925)

There are certainly no shortage of ways to enjoy Leyenda 1925, be it the Pedro Ximenez Nectar-accented Cien años cocktail (complete with both orange and chocolate bitters), or the serving method of choice preferred by co-founder Juan González: “However feels right, honestly.”

(Leyenda 1925 Blanco)

González further recommends giving the Añejo “a little attention, neat or on a rock before the game starts,” while a fresh Leyenda 1925 Blanco Highball (with sparkling water and a squeeze of lime) is a quick, delicious crowd-pleaser, the co-founder notes. However one chooses to enjoy the latest from Leyenda 1925 (in both tequila or apparel form), he adds that “good tequila shouldn’t be complicated; it should just make the moment better.”

Ahead of a major moment for soccer, pre-order the “Summer of Champions” Añejo online now until May 15 (consumers can also find the liquid on-premise across California, Texas, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey). In the meantime, soccer fans and tequila consumers can scoop up the accompanying exclusive merch collection online now.