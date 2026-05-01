9 Superb Agave Spirits To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

From mezcals and sotols to tequila and low-ABV agave wines, the very best to celebrate Mexican liquid artistry.

(Left: Ilegal, Middle: Ola Sol, Right: AD)

Another year, another Cinco de Mayo, another opportunity to celebrate with our favorite agave spirits. Here we collect across the agave landscape, from mezcals and sotols to tequila and even a low-ABV agave wine option. As usual for Spirit Of the Week, all the expressions we’ve selected are verified 100-percent additive free—which, as lovers of true unadulterated tequila, is preferred. That means zero additives or abojantes (aka artificial mellowing agents) such caramel coloring, oak extract, glycerin, added sugars or flavoring syrup. Salud, y viva México!

Tequila Ocho Terroir Select Reposado Tequila

Tequila Ocho Terroir Select Blanco

Tequila Ocho Terroir Select continues to expand its pioneering vineyard-inspired approach to agave spirits, pushing the concept of terroir beyond single fields into broader regional expression. Crafted under the direction of one of the true masters of the game, tequilero and agronomist Carlos Camarena, the release is made entirely from 100-percent Blue Weber agave sourced from select ranchos across Mexico’s highland zones, including Jalisco, Guanajuato, and Michoacán.

The inaugural “Comunidad” vintage highlights agaves grown near Arandas, reinforcing the project’s deeper purpose: supporting multigenerational local farmers while capturing the subtle environmental distinctions of their land. Production remains rooted in Camarena’s strong dedication to tradition: their own plants harvested at their mature peak, cleanly and thoroughly shaved, slow-cooked in stone ovens, naturally fermented with ambient yeast, and distilled in copper pot stills—preserving the agave’s pure character.

Terroir Select is offered in both Plata (unaged) and Reposado, the latter resting briefly in used American oak bourbon barrels, allowing gentle texture without masking the agave’s identity. What sets this series apart is its balance of philosophy and impact: it not only deepens tequila’s conversation around terroir but also creates a sustainable economic model for small-scale growers. Founded in 2008 by Camarena and the late tequila ambassador Tomas Estes, Tequila Ocho remains a benchmark for transparency in the industry—each vintage a precise snapshot of land, climate, and community. Tequila Ocho Terroir Select Blanco and Repo are no exceptions. $53

Cinco Sentidos Pechuga de Mole Poblano Agave Distillate

Cinco Sentidos Pechuga de Mole Poblano Agave Distillate

You should be able to call this absolute gem a mezcal, but since founder Jason Cox could care less about acquiring official certification from the CRT (Mexico’s official mezcal regulatory body), Cinco Sentidos prefers to go with the more ambiguous term ‘Agave Distillate.’ This used to be a sign that the juice held within the glass didn’t pass CRT regs, but due to the body’s at-times controversial protocols has grown into a term of quality not reliant upon volume. These uncertified, nano-batch spirits preserve ancestral methods often overlooked by large-scale production.

Cinco Sentidos is one of those labels that literally if you see a bottle, you can feel safe in knowing what’s inside is worth any agave aficionado’s dollars. Like Real MInero, Rey Campero, Derrumbes, etc. their level of curation and care is so profound that you can simply trust the label on the bottle. That being said their Pechuga de Mole is one of the best spirits we’ve ever tasted across all categories—be it whiskey, cognac, Mezcal, tequila it doesn’t matter, this Pechuga is an absolute wonder.

Crafted in Puebla by maestro mezcalero Delfino Tobón Mejía using wild Papalote agave (Agave potatorum), the plant is harvested at peak maturity and roasted in an underground earthen ovens. What sets it apart however is its elaborate pechuga-style distillation, one of mezcal’s most ceremonial techniques. Here, a house-made mole poblano is combined with the mezcal, while a raw, free-range chicken is suspended inside the still. As the spirit is slowly and methodically distilled—over the course of nearly a week—the mole and proteins drip into the liquid, infusing it with extraordinary depth and texture.

Unlike barrel-aged spirits, this mezcal is bottled unaged, relying entirely on its intricate production for character. The result is intensely layered: aromas of oatmeal, chamomile, and citrus give way to a palate of chicken umami, green apple, cinnamon, chocolate, and subtle savory richness—an immersive, almost culinary interpretation of mezcal tradition. The experience is like if you had the pleasure of eating a Zapotec abuelita’s mole and complimented it with superb mezcal, what you’d continue to taste in your palate for the rest of the night like a pleasant memory. If you ever see this bottle, buy it. $147

Lost Lore “Poca Madre” Reposado Tequila

Lost Lore “Poca Madre” Reposado Tequila.

Lost Lore “Poca Madre” Reposado Tequila is a deeply personal, limited-edition release that blends heritage, craft, and purpose into a strikingly modern expression. Founded by Mexican-American entrepreneur Arturo Lamas alongside Sarah Lamas, the brand draws from generations of agave tradition—spanning mezcaleros in Mexico to family tequila roots—while reinterpreting that legacy through a contemporary lens.

Produced at NOM 1414 in the highlands of Jalisco, this tequila is made from 1000-percent Blue Weber agave grown in Los Altos. Under the guidance of maestro tequilero Sergio Cruz, the agave is slow-cooked in stone and brick ovens, crushed via roller mill, and fermented in stainless steel tanks using proprietary champagne yeast—famously accompanied by classical music. It is then double distilled in copper pot stills and bottled at 40% ABV with no additives.

The standard reposado sees a gentle rest in used American white oak whiskey barrels, while the “Poca Madre” edition is double-aged—first in American oak, then finished in French oak port wine casks, adding layered richness. Expect an agave-forward core accented by citrus, black pepper, and subtle sweetness. Limited to just 2,000 bottles, the release also honors Sarah Lamas’ late mother, with proceeds supporting breast cancer awareness initiatives in Jalisco—making it as meaningful as it is expressive. $64

Casa Lotos Sotol Blanco

Casa Lotos Sotol Blanco,

While often grouped with tequila or mezcal, sotol is entirely its own tradition—made not from agave, but from the wild Dasylirion plant (commonly called desert spoon), which grows natively across Northern Mexico. This distinction bequeaths sotol a markedly different profile, often greener, more herbal, and shaped heavily by its rugged desert environment. It is has also been protected and defined by its own Denomination of Origin (DO) since 2002, much like tequila, mezcal and Raicilla.

Crafted by fourth-generation sotolero Gerardo Ruelas in Aldama, Chihuahua, the dasylirion is wild-harvested by hand, naturally free from pesticides, then slow-cooked in small brick ovens rather than traditional underground pits. Fermentation takes place in native pine vessels, followed by double distillation in copper stills. Notably, the entire process is powered by solar energy, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to sustainability, such as with its use of recycled glass.

Bottled at 40-percent ABV, Casa Lotos diverges from higher-proof, smoke-forward sotols with a cleaner, more polished style—credit the use of ovens versus the more traditional mezcal type of cooking in covered pits, where the smoke inundates the agaves. The result is crisp and expressive: green peppercorn, cucumber, and pine on the nose, with grassy, herbal notes and a smooth, balanced finish. Rooted in centuries-old Northern Mexican tradition that dates back to early distillation practices introduced in the 16th century, Casa Lotos represents both preservation and evolution of sotol’s enduring legacy. $50

AD Blanco Batch 1 Tequila

AD Blanco Batch 1 Tequila.

AD approaches tequila with more of a winemaker’s philosophy than a volume brand dead set on manufacturing consistency. Because rather than striving for identical flavor from batch to batch, the brand embraces natural variation—leaning into the nuanced differences between each batch of tequila, treating individual productions like a vintage, shaped by agave fluctuations, environmental variables, and the evolving sorcery of the distiller. The result is a tequila that captures a specific moment in time rather than a fixed formula. Like the aforementioned Cinco Sentidos, AD (“Agave Destilados” or Distillates) embraces the non-certified, rebellious outliers of the agave world in its very name.

Of course when so much rides on the decisions of the distiller, the distillery becomes paramount. Lucky for AD they source from one of the best in all the planet: the historic Cascahuín distillery in El Arenal (who we’ve covered here many times). Founded in 1904 and passed on through blood, third-generation Cascahuín maestro tequilero Don Salvador Rosales and sons Chava and Benjamin are widely heralded for their strictly additive-free, diligently traditional methods. For AD’s specific Blanco recipe, Don Salvador used exceptionally high sugar 1000-percent Blue Weber estate-grown agave from both the Highlands and Valley, creating a balance of bright aromatics and earthy depth. Extraction combines roller mill efficiency with tahona stone crushing, while fermentation takes place in pine wood tanks with bagasse, aka crushed agave fibers, included in the mosto (fermenting juice), enhancing texture and complexity a wonderful degree. There the Blanco was allowed to rest for 3 months in stainless vats to further develop structure, and bottled at a slightly elevated 44% ABV, emphasizing its natural character.

Each batch is intentionally small and meticulously documented, reinforcing the brand’s philosophy that tequila should be dynamic, not standardized. On the palate, AD Blanco reveals layers of cooked agave, honey, and vanilla, lifted by citrus brightness and grounded by vegetal notes and pepper. And because its price tag is significantly more approachable than its Cascahuín cousins, the AD label is eagerly sought out by erudite tequila nerds. $50

Ilegal Reposado Caribbean Cask Finish Mezcal

Ilegal Reposado Caribbean Cask Finish Mezcal.

Restauranteur/music fan/certified agave aficionado John Rexer infamously founded his agave venture around 2004 by smuggling mezcal from Oaxaca to Antigua, Guatemala, to supply his bar Café No Sé. As the bar grew in acclaim, so did demand for the good stuff. By 2006, he formalized the operation as Ilegal Mezcal, a name that clearly nods to its rebellious origins. Today Ilegal is produced in partnership with multi-generational mezcalero families in Santiago Matatlán, Oaxaca, maintaining its artisanal roots while evolving through experimental finishes like this Caribbean cask release.

Ilegal Reposado Caribbean Cask Finish Mezcal is a limited-edition expression that layers traditional mezcal craftsmanship with a distinctly tropical twist. Produced from 1000-percent Espadín agave, the spirit follows classic Oaxacan methods—pit-roasted agave, natural fermentation, and copper pot distillation—before entering a truly unique aging process rare in the world of mezcal. The mezcal is first rested for approximately 4 months in American oak barrels, then finished for an additional 2 months in casks that previously held Caribbean rum for 8 years, imparting added depth and sweetness.

On the nose, Ilegal Reposado Caribbean Cask Finish opens with caramelized pear and bright orange, while the palate reveals butterscotch, baking spices, and a restrained wisp of smoke. Not the heavy cinder that marks a lot of mezcals, more subtle and peeking through the rum’s fruity sweetness. Hints of nutmeg, clove, and cinnamon further underscore the rum-cask influence, creating a richer, rounder profile than traditional reposado mezcal. While this one came out a little while ago, there are still bottles available from the limited edition run well worth finding. $58

Leyenda 1925 Añejo Tequila

Leyenda 1925 Añejo Tequila.

“At Leyenda 1925, clean ingredients are not a trend, they’re a reflection of who we are,” Leyenda 1925 Founder and Tequilero Julio González III tells Maxim. “I was raised in the highlands of Jalisco with a deep respect for the land, the agave, and the discipline it takes to do things the right way. My grandfather, Julio González Estrada, taught me that great tequila should be honest, with the agave always at the center. That belief became our foundation. Every bottle we produce is about honoring that legacy respecting the process, preserving tradition, and delivering an authentic tequila that tells a real story. Because in the end, authenticity is what creates loyalty.”

Of their three core expressions, Blanco, Reposado and Añejo, the latter is the polished, high-end expression of Leyenda 1925. With a firm commitment to additive-free production that allows the natural character of the spirit to take center stage, all their tequila is crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave grown in Los Altos. The tequila is distilled using traditional methods before entering an extended maturation, aged for a full 18 months in American white oak. There it developed a deep, more contemplative profile while maintaining balance between agave purity and wood influence. Unlike overly manipulated añejos, Leyenda 1925 demands only time, rather than additives or abojantes, shapes the final result.

In the glass, Leyenda 1925 Añejo shows a deep amber hue with a luminous glow. Aromatically, it opens with white oak, roasted coffee, cooked agave, dark chocolate, and hints of ripe orange. The palate builds with layers of caramelized agave, vanilla, subtle smokiness, and white chocolate, finishing long, warm, and gently woody. Oh, and the glass bottle is worthy of display. $135

Dos Hombres Tequila Blanco

Dos Hombres Tequila Blanco.

While we tend to steer a bit clear of “celebrity spirits,” we’ve had the pleasure of being served mezcal cocktails by founders Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, and the experience was so enjoyable and seemingly authentic—they are superb actors, after all— Dos Hombres gets a pass from us. Anytime you see two of the most troubled prestige TV characters not riddled by cartel angst and Breaking Bad chemistry shenanigans, and instead enjoying the pleasures of agave spirits like normal folks, you soften up to their magic.

Dos Hombres Tequila (Blanco and Reposado) marks a natural evolution for the brand, expanding beyond mezcal into tequila with a focus on craftsmanship and approachability. Produced in Amatitán, Jalisco at Tequilera Tap Distillery—which we visited as guests of the excellent Cazcanes brand—the project is led by maestro tequilero Julio Cova, a veteran with nearly four decades of experience who came out of retirement to oversee the release.

Both expressions are made from 1000-percent Blue Weber agave, cultivated with organic practices and slow-roasted using a combination of traditional brick ovens and autoclaves. Fermentation takes place in open-air vats with native wild yeast, allowing the surrounding Amatitán environment to subtly shape the tequila’s character before double distillation in copper and stainless steel stills.

The Blanco is unaged, delivering bright notes of cooked agave, citrus zest, and soft spice with a rounded, velvety finish. The Reposado is aged for approximately four months in first-fill ex-bourbon barrels from Four Roses, adding gentle oak, warmth, and a silky texture without overpowering the agave. Originally launched in 2019 as a mezcal brand inspired by their shared passion for agave spirits, Dos Hombres has slowly built a reputation for accessible, polished releases—now extending into tequila. $40

Ola Sol Blanco Agave Wine

Ola Sol Blanco Agave Wine.

While we actually prefer the over-proof tequilas to the standard 40% ABV, there are times when even that’s too stiff. For those moments when you want a lighter sipper, Ola Sol steps in with its surprisingly adaptable Blanco Agave Wine. Designed to deliver most of the flavor and versatility of an agave spirit with only half the ABV (and calories), as the name implies Ola Sol Blanco Agave Wine skips the distillation but adopts fortification such as wines like sherry, port, vermouth and Madeira. They do this by adding 10% pure, unaged high-proof agave brandy to fermented agave juice, aka wine, maintaining a 100% blue weber agave composition.

Crafted from single-estate Blue Weber sourced in Jalisco and Oaxaca, the production relies on controlled fermentation to build flavor before fortification enhances structure and stability. The expression is unaged, preserving fresh agave character and brightness without barrel influence. This approach allows Ola Sol to be served anywhere with a beer-and-wine license, expanding its footprint in bars and restaurants that can’t pour spirits—and your summer celebrations where less is more. They’ve also just created a new Margarita Mixer with only eight ingredients (e.g. agave nectar, lime juice, sea salt, monk fruit, etc.) crafted to blend perfectly with their wine for a skinny 75-calorie margarita. Ola Sol Blanco Agave Wine is non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and kosher, with no added sugar, sulfites, or coloring. And it’s the first agave wine to earn a 93-point rating from Wine Enthusiast, so the quality is there. $31.50

Follow Deputy Editor Nicolas Stecher’s travel, spirits and automotive adventures on Instagram at @nickstecher and @boozeoftheday.