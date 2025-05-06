Garrison Brothers Debut Small-Batch ‘Red, White & Bourbon’ Bottle

A 94 proof whiskey launched in honor of National Bourbon Day.

There’s usually plenty to celebrate when a bottle of small-batch whiskey is passed around, and award-winning Texas makers Garrison Brothers are now raising a toast to veterans and America’s quintessential spirit with a new release.

A new bottle features an eye-catching, patriotic three-tier wax-dipped topper in red, white and blue, a perfect finish for the newly released Red, White and Bourbon. Ahead of National Bourbon Day on June 14th, the company’s 94-proof, sweet mash bill flagship whiskey is also toasting to 15 years in business (its first bottles were filled in 2010).

It follows with heady times for the Texas whiskey company: Last fall, Garrison Brothers took home top honors at the Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards as the country’s best bourbon. More specifically, its Single Barrel Cask Strength Bourbon was lauded by the distillery at the time as “a testament to the beauty of individuality and authenticity” found in Texas Hill Country.

The distillery, founded as the first legal bourbon distillery in the state of Texas back in 2006, also raises a glass to veterans with its new bottle release, noting that Master Distiller Donnis Todd is a veteran himself. About 25 percent of Red, White & Bourbon bottles were hand-dipped by a veteran, according to the company.

Although also known for high-voltage releases like its 133.9-proof Cowboy Bourbon (released in 2020),this particular edition features Garrison Brothers’ foundational sweet mash bill at an agreeable 94 proof. Special commemorative military dog tags help lend a sense of gratitude to each bottle, and while Garrison Brothers’ bottles are typically finished in silver wax, the tri-color dipping process suitably honors America’s military while giving collectors a new finish to seek out.

One might say that Garrison Brothers whiskey is truly made to be drank rather than admired from afar, however (it pairs especially well with fellow Texas favorite Shiner Beer). The distillery notes that the handsomely finished release is a tribute “to freedom, craftsmanship, and the unwavering belief that Good Bourbon Can Change the World.” The bottle can be added to your bar cart as of May 2nd for the accessible MSRP of $79.99, and better still is the fact that it can be ordered online at Garrison Brothers in just a few clicks.