Jack Daniel’s Debuts Single Barrel Special Release Whiskey

The barrel-strength spirit clocks in at up to 137.5 proof.

(Jack Daniel’s)

Jack Daniel’s just unveiled the Single Barrel Special Release Coy Hill Barrelhouse 8, a limited-edition whiskey that matured at the famed Tennessee distillery’s highest elevations.

Jack Daniel’s Coy Hill Barrelhouse 8 started with the traditional Jack Daniel’s mash bill of 80 percent corn, 12 percent malted barley, and 8 percent rye. After distillation, the whiskey was charcoal-mellowed, poured into charred American white oak barrels in 2013, and left to age on the fifth and sixth floors of Jack Daniel’s Coy Hill Barrelhouse 8.

The latest whiskey from the brand’s Single Barrel Special Release series is bottled at barrel strength, ranging from 122 to 137.5 proof.

“Our annual Special Release series has allowed us to showcase the whiskey making credentials of the Jack Daniel Distillery, especially with our recent Coy Hill releases,” said Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Chris Fletcher. “This year’s release builds upon the mystique of the Coy Hill barrel houses that see such drastic temperature swings throughout the whiskey’s maturation. Coy Hill Barrelhouse 8 is the same recipe as our Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, but the unique elements, time, and mother nature have helped to craft a whiskey with an incredible range of flavors and proofs that would be impossible to replicate.”

Coy Hill Barrelhouse 8 “features Jack Daniel’s signature notes of caramel and vanilla alongside hints of candied fruit, rich toffee and molasses,” according to the brand. On the nose, expect “aromas of baking spices, cinnamon and clove paired with a balanced finish of charred oak and dark brown sugar.”

The 2024 Special Release follows two earlier whiskeys matured on Coy Hill, including the 2021 Coy Hill High Proof and the 2022 Small Batch Coy Hill High Proof, which boasted the highest proofs in Jack Daniel’s history. The latest limited-edition bottle is available now for a suggested retail price of $79.99.