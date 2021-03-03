Maestro Dobel Tequila Celebrates PGA Partnership with Tasty 'Tee Time' Cocktail

Maestro Dobel

Maestro Dobel is teaming up with the PGA Tour to become the official tequila of the the premiere professional golf organization. Founded by 11th generation tequila maker Juan Dobel, the distiller is known for consistently pushing the spirits category forward with a range of award-winning tequilas. Among Maestro Dobel's many achievements was the creation of industry-first Cristalino tequila, a version of which serves as the brand's flagship Diamante expression.

“As innovators in the spirits category, and creators of Cristalino tequila, we are proud to celebrate another milestone as the PGA Tour's first official tequila partner,” said Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Proximo Spirits in a statement announcing the partnership.

“The Tolur approaches the game of golf with the same passion, skill and precision Maestro Dobel takes in crafting our award-winning range of tequilas. We look forward to bringing the energy and spirit of tequila to the Tour community.”

As part of the Tour's Official Marketing Partner program, Maestro Dobel will activate at select tournaments across the United States as the tequila poured at hospitality and concession locations. Fans will also find new premium displays and sampling opportunities at retail locations nationwide in promotion of the exclusive partnership.

“We are excited to have Maestro Dobel as the first tequila brand to be an Official Marketing Partner at the PGA Tour,” said Brian Oliver, PGA Tour Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships.

“We look forward to introducing this premium product to our PGA Tour family – especially one which shares our deep values of tradition and innovation.”

At the Players Championship in March, Maestro Dobel will unveil the “Diamante Tee Time"—developed specifically for the tournament—and introduce its latest range of ultra-premium and smooth tequilas to golf fans everywhere.

But you don't have to wait until then to try the custom cocktail—pick up a bottle of Maestro Dobel Diamante for $50 on ReserveBar and mix one up yourself at home using the recipe below:

Diamante Tee Time Cocktail

Maestro Dobel

1.5oz Maestro Dobel Diamante

0.5oz lemon Juice

0.5oz agave syrup (1:1)

1.75oz green tea

3 slices of jalapeño

Add two jalapeño slices to a shaker and muddle. Add the rest of the ingredients, except tea, to the shaker. Add ice, shake, and double strain into an ice filled rocks glass. Top with tea and stir lightly. Garnish with jalapeño slice on the rim.