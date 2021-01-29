Maxim Teams With Blended Festival For 2021 Return

Guests enjoying a Blended Festival. Blended Festival

Blended Festival—the country’s fastest-growing music, food, and wine event series—is making its triumphant return in 2021 with Maxim as the brand's official media partner.

The Blended Festival is scheduled to uncork its much-anticipated comeback at First Horizon Park in Nashville on August 13-14; the Long Center Pavilion in Austin on September 10-11; and San Diego's Embarcadero Park October 15-16, where the eclectic wine event series began in 2019. As part of the expansion, the Blended Festival will also feature top-flight beer, spirits and cocktail options to suit all palates.

This year’s Blended Festivals are shaping up to be the biggest and best yet, with major names from pop, country and EDM set to perform at events featuring entertainment as perfectly blended as fine wine. Blended has plans to double its number of nationwide festivals in 2022, as well as recently completing site visits in Florida, Arizona, and New York.

“We want to establish Blended as a traveling festival experience. Who doesn’t love great music, food, craft drinks, and wine?” Says Kalika Moquin, director of Blended Events.

“The Blended brand is modeled to thrive anywhere enthusiasts of all are, which in today’s world of encompassing an array of sensory experiences, we believe is every market. We also look forward to partnering with local food, beverage, and charitable outlets in each city, as well as artists, bands, and DJs. While we are bringing in high-level talent, we also want to give an authentic local feel to each festival.”

In conjunction with My Wine Society, the first Blended Festival took place at Waterfront Park in San Diego. While initial plans called for a large-scale wine tasting event, organizers were happily forced to expand to a full-fledged music, arts, and culinary festival due to demand and heard-it-through-the-grapevine buzz. Music stages with top-line talent and viral activations soon filled the festival space.

The pop culture intersection which is the Blended Festival — from the music to culinary aspects, the My Wine Society Wine tent, to Instagram-able moments, and new to 2021, a wellness lounge — is second to none. Festival goers also have the option to purchase a higher ticket that gains them exclusive access to the Maxim VIP Village, featuring bottle service, hosted bar hours, celebrity DJs, and more.

Although the festival was on track to return last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced plans to change, but that unforeseen pause also allowed organizers more time to contract additional events, perfect the Blended experience, and put together a dream lineup of musical talent. While safety is always of the utmost importance, extra attention has been paid to the health of our guests in 2021.

The Blended Festival will strictly follow all local and state COVID-19 guidelines. If the COVID vaccine is not fully rolled out by showtime, the Blended Festival will explore conducting rapid tests at entry doors for all guests. Only those with a negative test will be allowed into the grounds. Also, in an effort to decrease touchpoints, all three Blended Festivals will use a touchless cash system.

“2020 was a trying year for all of us and we certainly missed not being able to have Blended,” My Wine Society (parent company to the festival) CEO Sean Evans said. “We’re making up for it in 2021 by having more events, bigger music acts, and enough amazing wine to constantly keep your glass full.”

Stay tuned to see what else is in store for this summer's most exciting festival at blendedfestival.com.