Make The Perfect Margarita With This Smart Coaster From Patrón and Barsys

Barsys

Presented by Barsys

Barsys and Patrón tequila are toasting the end of summer with the new Patrón Margarita Smart Coaster by Barsys. With at-home entertaining at an all-time high, the two innovative companies teamed up to create a limited-edition kit to teach users how to make the perfect at-home Patrón margarita along with hundreds of other flawless cocktails.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This first-of-its-kind partnership leverages the innovative Barsys smart coaster technology with Patrón tequila recipes and tools, allowing people to easily perfect their at-home mixology skills. Enabled by Barsys Smart Bar Technology, the coaster connects directly to smartphones through the Barsys Coaster app and guides the user to precisely measure each cocktail ingredient as it’s poured, ensuring a delicious drink every time. The cocktail recommendation engine turns device owners into instant bartenders, capable of making endless cocktails at a click of a button.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Barsys

The kit comes fully equipped with the Barsys smart coaster, two Patrón rocks glasses, a custom Patrón-branded Tajín salt rimmer, lime squeezer, and shaker—all the tools needed to craft the perfect marg, as well as a variety of other delicious, versatile and simple at-home cocktails. A bottle of Patrón tequila needs to be purchased separately here.

Barsys

This partnership coincides with the launch of the new Barsys Coaster App. The upgraded platform is designed to help people not only make their favorite drinks, but discover new and interesting recipes—with and without compatible Barsys machinery.

Barsys

Users will find easy-to-use discovery tools, recipes from top mixologists, personalized suggestions, the ability to scan ingredients for recipe recommendations, and more.

Barsys

Available while supplies last, the Patrón Margarita Smart Coaster by Barsys is sold exclusively online at TheBarsys.com for $149. After the limited-edition kits sell out, the Patrón cocktail recipes will remain available on the Barsys app and can be used with the original Smart Coaster by Barsys.