Spirit Of the Week: Knob Creek Single Barrel – Eli Manning’s 2025 Bold Pick Bourbon

Jim Beam teams up with the NFL Hall of Famer to handpick the perfect Super Bowl sipping whiskey.

(Knob Creek)

Booker Noe was an iconoclast, always zigging when the world was zagging. In 1992 when American whiskey was languishing at its nadir, as distilleries across America—and the globe—were shuttering left and right, the legendary Jim Beam Master Distiller decided to launch not just one new whiskey label but four.

His new Small Batch collection looked to reignite people’s passion for bourbon with a quartet of whiskeys dedicated to singular quality. Along with his eponymous Booker’s, Baker’s and Basil Hayden, he launched Knob Creek—named after the bubbling brook that ran through Abraham Lincoln’s childhood home in Kentucky.

(Knob Creek)

The idea being to evoke the simple, handcrafted authenticity of pre-prohibition bourbon. And while the flagship expression of Knob Creek has, since 1992, been a 9-year aged bourbon that’s always bottled at 100 proof, the label has expanded considerably as of late. In 2023, Knob Creek launched their first rye, a 7-year-old whiskey, and expanded last year with a 10-year rye and a venerable 18-year-old bourbon. Times are good for Knob Creek.

This year, the Jim Beam label celebrates the upcoming Super Bowl with their first ever “Bold Picks” bourbon—a partnership designed to inspire fans to make bold choices, stay true to their standards, and savor the perfect pour while cheering on the game.

(Knob Creek)

To mark the occasion, they’re teaming up with two-time Super Bowl Champion Eli Manning to release Knob Creek Single Barrel: Eli Manning’s 2025 Bold Pick Bourbon. The limited edition bourbon was handpicked by Manning as he toured the rackhouses on Jim Beam’s Clermont, Kentucky campus along with Master Distiller Fred Noe, Booker’s son, and newly minted co-Master Distiller Freddie Noe, Booker’s grandson.

And the man knows a thing or two about whiskey, having launched his own exceptional Sweetens Cove label back in the summer of 2020—one of our Best American Whiskeys of that year. We had a chance to ask Manning a couple questions about crafting this new bourbon.

We’ve been following your whiskey journey since you and your brother launched Sweetens Cove. Do you and Peyton ever recommend bottles to each other, or maybe drink the same thing during ManningCast?

Growing up in New Orleans, I’ve always been drawn to bold flavors and the energy of big celebrations—it’s the same boldness I look for in a great bourbon. I’ve been a long-time fan of Knob Creek, it has that full-flavored intensity that feels right for those standout moments, whether it’s celebrating a win or just unwinding after a long day.

My brothers and I definitely talk whiskey and share recommendations. It’s fun to compare notes—for example, I’m a big fan of something on the sweeter side. We may not always agree on the playbook, but there’s something special about sharing that connection over a bold glass of bourbon.

(Knob Creek)

Tell me a bit about the process of choosing the barrel for your Knob Creek special edition.

I went down to the James B. Beam Distilling Co. in Kentucky and worked closely with both Fred and Freddie Noe to hand-select what is now the Knob Creek Single Barrel: Eli Manning’s 2025 Bold Pick. It was amazing to learn more about the history behind Knob Creek and how much care and craftsmanship go into every bottle.

From there, we headed to the rackhouse, where I tasted through several barrels, each with its own unique profile. We zeroed in on sweeter notes and hints of vanilla to create a bourbon that truly stands out. It was a hands-on experience from start to finish, and I’m really proud of how the liquid turned out. I enjoyed myself and learned a lot in the process.

(Knob Creek)

How much fun is it to work on a passion project like this since you’ve retired from running for your life from 260-pound linebackers every Sunday?

I’m enjoying this new chapter. It’s a different kind of busy than when I was on the field, but I am fortunate to have the ability to stay really involved in the football world while also pursuing other interests—and working with partners like Knob Creek gives me great opportunities to dive into new projects and learn new things.

With the Big Game coming up, it’s a fun chance to combine both of those areas. I’m looking forward to sharing some bold predictions alongside Knob Creek and celebrating this culmination of the football season.

Bottled at a potent 60 percent ABV (120-proof), Knob Creek Single Barrel: Eli Manning’s 2025 Bold Pick Bourbon can be found in limited release for $60.

