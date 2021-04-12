Stranahan's Original Single Malt Colorado Whiskey Updated With New Look and Taste

This acclaimed Colorado single malt whiskey is celebrating its 15th birthday.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Stranahan's Original Update (3)

Following Stranahan's continued success with coveted bottles like Snowflake and Mountain Angel 10 Year in 2020, the pioneering purveyor of American single malts is bringing back the whiskey that started it all with a new and improved look and taste. 

Stranahan's Original Update (2)

The Denver-based distillery is updating Stranahan’s Original with a premium bottle design and complexifying the whiskey by dipping into its supply of aged liquid.

Stranahan's is rotating Original back into its core lineup in honor of the expression that launched the brand 15 years ago. Featuring a blend of four-, five-, six- and seven-year aged whiskies, the younger barrels provide a malt-forward character, while the older barrels add spice and oak to create a complex flavor profile. 

Stranahan's Bushmillls Cask

Stranahan's Original will be available nationwide at liquor stores that carry the brand, but two distillery-exclusive spirits have also been announced at the 15-year milestone. Kicking off the aptly named Distillery Exclusives series is Stranahan's Bushmills Irish Cask, which is crafted from four-year-old casks and finished in Bushmills Irish single malt barrels. 

Stranahan's Original Update (1)

A second distillery-excusive range dubbed the Distiller's Experimental series will highlight the most exploratory expressions created by head distiller Owen Martin. First up is Stranahan's Islay Single Malt Scotch cask, which began by blending Stranahan's Sherry Cask and a five-year old before being refinished in rare quarter casks from the Scotch-loving island of Islay. 

Priced at $60, Stranahan's Original is available to purchase through ReserveBar. 

No image description

Stranahan's Original Promo
Food & Drink

Stranahan's Original Single Malt Colorado Whiskey Updated With New Look and Taste

sony RA3000 speaker promo
Gear

The Sony SRS-RA5000 Is A Booming Luxury Speaker With Live Music Sound

Noah x Vans OG Style 24 LX Promo
Style

Vans & Noah Throw It Back to the ‘80s with Skate-Inspired Sneakers

dwayne-the-rock-johnson-GettyImages-1196611345
Entertainment

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Hints at Run For President After Poll Showing Strong Support

HP-2020-50yo-Gold-Edition-Box-Contents-White-750ml-hi-res
Food & Drink

Highland Park’s New 50-Year-Old Scotch is $30,000 a Bottle

si-swimsuit-preview-1
News

Meet the First Male Sports Illustrated Swim Search Finalist

DMX Promo
Entertainment

RIP to Hip-Hop Icon DMX, Dead at Age 50

Lamborghini Urus Aventador StreetSpeed 717 Promo 2
Rides

Watch This Maniac Jump a Lamborghini Urus Over an Aventador in Wild Video

Rolex 2021 New Watches
Style

Rolex Releases 5 New Luxury Models For Watches and Wonder