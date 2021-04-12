Stranahan's Original Single Malt Colorado Whiskey Updated With New Look and Taste

Following Stranahan's continued success with coveted bottles like Snowflake and Mountain Angel 10 Year in 2020, the pioneering purveyor of American single malts is bringing back the whiskey that started it all with a new and improved look and taste.

The Denver-based distillery is updating Stranahan’s Original with a premium bottle design and complexifying the whiskey by dipping into its supply of aged liquid.

Stranahan's is rotating Original back into its core lineup in honor of the expression that launched the brand 15 years ago. Featuring a blend of four-, five-, six- and seven-year aged whiskies, the younger barrels provide a malt-forward character, while the older barrels add spice and oak to create a complex flavor profile.

Stranahan's Original will be available nationwide at liquor stores that carry the brand, but two distillery-exclusive spirits have also been announced at the 15-year milestone. Kicking off the aptly named Distillery Exclusives series is Stranahan's Bushmills Irish Cask, which is crafted from four-year-old casks and finished in Bushmills Irish single malt barrels.

A second distillery-excusive range dubbed the Distiller's Experimental series will highlight the most exploratory expressions created by head distiller Owen Martin. First up is Stranahan's Islay Single Malt Scotch cask, which began by blending Stranahan's Sherry Cask and a five-year old before being refinished in rare quarter casks from the Scotch-loving island of Islay.

Priced at $60, Stranahan's Original is available to purchase through ReserveBar.