How to Make The Rock's Watermelon 'Manarita' Tequila Cocktail

You may have already heard that The Rock has launched his very own tequila line, and now the world's most bankable actor is showing us how to make his "Watermelon Manarita", which naturally has a healthy splash of the action superstar's Teremana tequila. Watch The Rock mix up his extra-jacked take on the classic watermelon margarita in the Instagram video and recipe below.

Watermelon Manarita

(Serves 6)

12 oz Teremana Blanco

6 oz Fresh Lime Juice

3 oz Agave Nectar

5 oz Water

12 to 18 Watermelon Chunks

Combine watermelon, agave nectar and water in a pitcher (or other large serving vessel) and gently muddle. Add fresh lime juice and Teremana. Top with ice and stir to incorporate the ingredients. Serve over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with lime wheel or watermelon chunk.

Blanco Teremana Tequila retails for $29.99 and the Reposado goes for $32.99. Find out where it's for sale near you at Teremana.com.