This California Wine Country Inn Just Got A Multimillion-Dollar Makeover

Kenwood Inn & Spa is a standout Sonoma getaway for guests seeking luxe relaxation.

Courtesy Kenwood Inn & Spa

One of the most beloved boutique luxury inns in Sonoma, California just unveiled a multimillion-dollar renovation that has made it the ultimate wine country retreat for those seeking a luxe getaway. Located just over an hour north of San Francisco, Kenwood Inn & Spa , part of the Four Sisters Inns Collection, combines traditional elegance with wine country charm with the convenience of a prime location.

“The makeover of Kenwood Inn & Spa’s lush grounds, common spaces, and rooms and suites elevates the property’s peaceful grandeur while maintaining the original character that has made it one of the region’s most popular hotels,” as Four Sisters notes.

Courtesy Kenwood Inn & Spa

“We are thrilled to unveil the remarkable transformation of Kenwood Inn & Spa,” says Tamara Mims, president and CEO of Four Sisters Inns. “Every aspect of the redesign has been meticulously curated to further elevate the guest experience. With this renovation, Kenwood Inn & Spa brings unparalleled comfort and elevated luxury to the Four Sisters Collection.”

More Maxim Videos

Rooms and suites have been remodeled with “soft, supple textiles in creamy whites, warm beiges and hints of hunter green, complimented by dark rich wood tones of the new custom-made furnishings,” the brand notes. References to the rolling hills of Tuscany abound, appropriately enough as the parallels to Sonoma are obvious.

Courtesy Kenwood Inn & Spa

While all of the 29 rooms and suites are spacious and sybaritic, the “pinnacle of luxury” can be found in the inn’s Tuscany Suite, which boasts “sweeping pool and vineyard views, a private balcony, separate sitting room with a fireplace, and spa-inspired bathroom with an oversized, freestanding tub.”

Courtesy Kenwood Inn & Spa

Many of the rooms on property feature working gas fireplaces, an especially welcome amenity. With both a main pool and a large spa pool heated to 103 degrees, the property now features new fire pits with pool views and remodeled poolside cabanas, which can be reserved for private poolside wine sipping.

Courtesy Kenwood Inn & Spa

Old World touches abound, from the Mediterranean-style architecture to interior details. As Sonoma magazine reports, “at a time when most hotels are going for electronic locks, the Kenwood Inn is dialing back to the Old World, with big brass and tasseled room keys stored in their own wooden key cabinet, all custom made in Italy.”

Courtesy Kenwood Inn & Spa

A newly revamped wine bar, located off on one of the inn’s three picturesque courtyards, offers a complimentary daily wine hour / tasting courtesy of local vintners, complete with a cheese and charcuterie pairing. While there is no full service restaurant, guests can sample from a newly expanded menu of small plates and wines by both the glass and bottle, available to order.

Courtesy Kenwood Inn & Spa

The spa at the Kenwood Inn & Spa offers a selection of customized massage treatments. The newly remodeled spa includes three individual treatment rooms, one couple’s treatment room, a private outdoor terrace for treatments or lounging, and a private tub for bath treatments with vineyard views.

Courtesy Kenwood Inn & Spa

Modeled after a Mediterranean villa, the inn is sited on more than two-and-a-half acres overlooking the famed Kunde Winery’s vineyards, and is surrounded by vineyards, orchards, and ancient oaks. Kunde, established in 1904, is one of Sonoma’s most notable wineries, occupying an impressive 1,850 acres—”a truly remarkable legacy in the modern age of California winemaking,” as its owner Vintage Wine Estates puts it.

Courtesy Kenwood Inn & Spa

The Kenwood Inn & Spa property began life as a farmhouse in the early 1900s, and still retains a rustic character. According to some reports the much-loved landmark was badly in need of work when the Four Sisters Inns Collection acquired it in 2017. The latest renovation took nearly two years to complete.

Courtesy Kenwood Inn & Spa

Founded in 1975, Four Sisters Inns comprises 17 properties throughout California, including the Blue Lantern Inn (Dana Point), Newport Beach Hotel (Newport Beach), Hotel Casa 425 + Lounge (Claremont), Inn at Playa Del Rey (Los Angeles), Channel Road Inn (Santa Monica), Coachman’s Inn (Carmel-by-the-Sea), Gosby House Inn and Green Gables Inn (Pacific Grove), West Cliff Inn (Santa Cruz), Milliken Creek Inn (Napa), Maison Fleurie and Lavender (Yountville), Inn at Sonoma (Sonoma), Gaige House (Glen Ellen), Healdsburg Inn on the Plaza (Healdsburg), and Inns of Mendocino (Mendocino).

Forbes has cited Four Sisters’ “commitment to charming properties and a family-run feeling—like home only better”—as the secret to its success and dedicated clientele. After our visit to Kenwood Inn & Spa we couldn’t agree more.