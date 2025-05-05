We Tasted Top-Shelf Mezcals At ‘America’s Best New Cocktail Bar’

Superbeuno is an elite mezcal cocktail haven for Cinco de Mayo and beyond.

(Superbueno)

Those celebrating Cinco de Mayo in NYC would do well to hit Superbueno for an acclaimed mezcal cocktail. Tucked into the buzzy heart of Manhattan’s East Village, the heralded watering hole was crowned America’s Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar at the 18th Annual Spirited Awards and just took the runner-up spot on the annual 50 Best Bars in North America rankings.

At the helm is industry heavyweight Ignacio “Nacho” Jimenez, who’s built more than just a menu—he’s crafted mezcal-forward haven that demands a visit from anyone who takes their spirits seriously. Since opening in April 2023, Superbueno has sought to redefine the modern cocktail bar through a Mexican-American lens, all while creating the type of atmosphere you’d imagine at a house party hosted by a mad-genius mixologist. Think bold, inventive drinks featuring classic Mexican ingredients, layered with the kind of detail that rewards repeat visits. We left buzzing with inspiration (and a strong agave afterglow).

(Superbueno)

Mezcal Union Uno stole the show. This standout bottle had us hooked from the first pour. Made from a blend of Espadín and wild Cirial agaves and aged a patient 6 to 14 years, its aroma opens with a fresh blast of grapefruit, while the palate delivers a clean hit of mint, pineapple, and green herbs. A smoky, bittersweet kiss of lime at the finish lingers just long enough to tempt another round.

(Superbueno)

The ever-changing Superbueno cocktail menu reads like a love letter to Mexico, interpreted through a downtown NYC filter, from ingenious Green Mango Martini and the funky Salted Plum & Tamarind Milk Punch to the Mushroom Margarita, an earthy, umami-packed marg that’s unlike anything you’ve ever tasted. And if you want to synthesize a little Superbueno magic from your bar cart, shake up the recipe below:

Adobada Bam Bam

(Superbueno)

1 ½ ounces grilled pineapple skin-infused Mezcal Unión

¾ ounce Adobada agave

½ oz lemon juice

1 ounce pineapple juice

Pinch of salt

Shake and strain over fresh ice, pour into a rocks glass and garnish with a pineapple salt rim and dehydrated pineapple.