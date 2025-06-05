Wine Of The Week: Moët & Chandon Pharrell Williams Brut Imperial Blue Champagne

The music mogul and Louis Vuitton mastermind’s Moet collab is a seriously good sipper.

(Moet & Chandon)

Pharrell Williams—producer, musician, and fashion icon—is now making a splash in the Champagne game. The multi-talented Louis Vuitton Men’s Creative Director is lending his famously discerning eye to the iconic Champagne house of Moet & Chandon, giving a signature design touch to the bubbly brand’s limited-edition Brut Imperial. A big blue bow wraps the bottle, while each bottle’s red seal has been transformed into a pearled monogram of Pharrell’s initials. It’s beautiful to drink—crowd-friendly and ever-pleasing, but elegant on the palate. It’s golden in color, with a warm fruitiness and hints of white peach and caramel, all wrapped together with a big bow of bright bubbles.

Pharell’s collab comes in three colors. (Credit: Anthony Seklaoui.)

Here’s why you should feel especially good about this limited-edition bottling: The new release has a green lean. The packaging is made entirely from recycled paper and the bottle itself is fully recyclable (something not all wine bottles can claim). This follows Moet & Chandon’s overall sustainability mission. Over the past 20 years, they’ve planted more than 60 miles of ecological corridors and are on track to reduce their carbon footprint by 50% before the year 2030. We’ll drink to that. $70.

Kate Dingwall is a sommelier and wine writer. Her work frequently appears in Wine Enthusiast, Eater, Forbes.com, and Food & Wine, and she pours wine at one of Canada’s top restaurants.