Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 Over-Ear Headphones Are Here—Why You Should Try The Luxe Audio Brand’s Latest Release

Now available in three stylish colorways.

When a company like Bowers & Wilkins goes back to the drawing board and uses an already-stellar set of headphones as the blueprint for its latest and greatest innovation, the results are worth a closer listen. That certainly seems to be the case with the just-launched Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3, now available for purchase.

The upscale British audio brand, one approved and endorsed by David Beckham now adds the sleek design of the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 to a lineup that already includes McLaren-inspired earbuds and an already impressive roster of over-ear headphones. The company used its Px7 S2E as inspiration and a starting point for this newly revamped pair, bolstering them with re-engineered drive units and savvy technology like aptX Lossless sound quality.

The headphones also boast upgraded noise cancelling technology, eight microphone configurations for plenty of different scenarios on the go, and dedicated headphone amplifiers. The company managed to build all of this into the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 while at the same time improving their fit and slimming down their profile significantly. On that front, ultra-comfortable memory foam ear cups provide comfort for “effortless all-day listening.”

Billed by Bowers & Wilkins as a “comprehensively re-imagined industrial design,” the luxurious, crystal-clear headphones are “designed to deliver the next level of Bowers & Wilkins performance, comfort and style,” the company said. Its arm mechanism and headband were retooled to fit closer to the listener’s head, among other standout upgrades.

Bowers & Wilkins went back to the drawing board in every respect with the new Px7 S3. The luxe audio brand, trusted by scores of music industry professionals, notes that its biocellulose drive units “feature a redesigned and improved chassis, voice coil, suspension and magnet, with only the cone material itself carrying over from the previous generation of headphones.”

Final pricing for the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 puts these amped-up new headphones at $449, with three stylish colors available (Anthracite Black, Indigo Blue, and Canvas White), making them all the more appealing for audiophiles and new fans of the brand alike.

The company isn’t simply content to rest on its laurels, said Giles Pocock, Bowers & Wilkins vice president of brand marketing, calling the development of the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 “an extraordinary challenge” given that the company wanted to “exceed the exceptional performance and critical acclaim given to our current range.” And yet, if a first look is any indication, the British audio brand has met the moment handily. Find the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 online through the company today, and prepare yourself for an entirely new listening experience.

