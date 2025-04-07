Bowers & Wilkins Debuts High-End Earbuds Inspired By McLaren Supercars
High-voltage automobile design meets high-voltage audio in the latest release from Bowers & Wilkins, an update of its famed Pi8 […]
High-voltage automobile design meets high-voltage audio in the latest release from Bowers & Wilkins, an update of its famed Pi8 headphones that doubles down on the British luxury audio brand’s partnership with famed automaker McLaren.
The David Beckham-approved audio brand is already the official audio partner of fast-moving McLaren, a decade-long effort that has seen Bowers & Wilkins audio equipment inside McLaren’s famed roster of vehicles.
Co-branded touches dot the headphones themselves and the included, sleek charginng case. And the fan-favorite, award-winning Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 already boast exceptional sound quality, this time revamped with more than a few notable nods to iconic McLaren design.
Chief among them is the use of McLaren’s instantly recognizable color scheme, fusing McLaren Papaya orange with Galvanic Grey for bold, tasteful appeal. To hear Bowers & Wilkins tell it, “the Pi8
McLaren Edition offers the high-performance sound quality synonymous with Bowers & Wilkins, coupled with a design that connects fans of McLaren cars to the visual identity of the McLaren brand.”
The world of high-end automotive is swiftly turning into a true lifestyle, as Chivas Regal teams with the likes of F1 driver Charles Leclerc and Louis Vuitton partners with Formula 1 on luxe luggage fit for globetrotting drivers. The latest from Bowers & Wilkins certainly builds on that impressive pedigree with intricate details and inspired technical specifications.
The new headphones, which will accompany the McLaren team across the globe in preparation for F1 races (among other audio gear from Bowers & Wilkins) sit at an ideal intersection of luxury audio and high-end performance auto. “We’re excited to see how it’s received by Bowers & Wilkins and McLaren fans alike,” said Giles Pocock, Bowers & Wilkins’ vice president of brand marketing. Only time will tell, but the partnership appears to be a match made in heaven, and for now, the new Bowers & Wilkins x McLaren Pi8 Headphones are available for pre-order at Bowers & Wilkins for $499.