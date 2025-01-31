Louis Vuitton Is Now An Official Formula 1 Partner

The Pharrell Williams-led luxury fashion brand is joining forces with F1 racing.

(Louis Vuitton)

The fast-moving world of Formula One is about to get a little more luxurious: Famed fashion house Louis Vuitton is now an Official Partner of F1 and the title sponsor of the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025.

(Louis Vuitton)

There’s much to love in the world of Louis Vuitton these days, from a buzzed-about collection with Takashi Murakami (and a campaign starring Zendaya) to an ultra-luxe Men’s Ski Collection designed by the label’s creative director, music mogul-turned-fashion powerhouse Pharrell Williams.

The glittering new partnership embraces both fashion and motorsports, as Louis Vuitton will appear on trackside advertising, while its signature Trophy Trunks will be presented to winning drivers and teams following Formula 1 global races.

(Louis Vuitton)

Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunks have graced the biggest stages in sports, including the Olympic Games, and that crossover between luxury fashion and the sleek world of high-end motorsports is set to deepen further. The tagline “Victory travels in Louis Vuitton” is a key element of the elevated crossover effort.

(Louis Vuitton)

Its role as Title Partner of the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025 is also a major moment for LV, and is poised to stretch across the next decade. As reported by Hypebeast, the partnership “reflects the growing convergence of fashion, culture, sports and entertainment.” And as F1’s popularity grows in the United States seemingly with each pulse-pounding race, a bold collaborative effort is poised to lift both luxury fashion and high-voltage auto racing to an even more opulent level.