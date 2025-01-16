Hisense Debuts Massive 136-Inch MicroLED TV At CES 2025

This gigantic television boasts more than 24 million microscopic LEDs.

The latest TV from Hisense will require a little more wall space than your average big-screen set-up: The electronics giant just released the new 136MX MicroLED, and as expected, its massive 136-inch screen size (and display power) should pack a serious punch.

It’s the first foray into a consumer-focused MicroLED display from the company, one that Hisense calls a “pivotal milestone” as it looks to meet what it calls “the growing demand for larger, more immersive screens without compromising durability or long-term performance.” Consider that mission accomplished handily, at least on first glance, with more than 24.88 million microscopic LEDs on screen, each pixel acting as its own light source.

Hisense is no stranger to making one of the best TVs for gaming, sports and more (that’d be its U7G model) but the new 136MX elevates the viewing experience with plenty of technical features and a savvy design experience, to boot. Hisense has also gone plenty big in the past with, for example, its home projector boasting a 100-inch screen. And yet, consumers are in for another type of entertainment immersion entirely with a behemoth of a television in the 136MX.

The specs on the new 136MX are precise and impressive, with brightness up to 10,000 nits and a color gamut accounting for 95 percent of BT.2020 color space. The stunning television makes use of the Hisense Hi-View AI Engine X chipset, along with dynamic 3-D color management for a pristine viewing experience. The integrated VIDAA OS Hisense proprietary viewing platform teams with streaming services galore and thousands of apps.

Its functionality in multiple scenarios is also rather impressive, be it the television’s FreeSync Premium Pro capability for gamers, or its booming Dolby Atmos sound system catering to cinema and sports fanatics. The company notes that regardless of the intended use, the new 136MX “delivers a world-class viewing experience.”

While pricing and availability info is not yet available for the gorgeous new big-screen from Hisense, it could speak to even more ground-breaking home entertainment releases on the horizon for the company. Hisense says of the 136MX, “its versatility paves the way for future display innovations.” Its latest leap forward likely comes with a hefty price tag, but the experience should assuredly prove worth it.