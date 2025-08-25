Huckberry Teams With Crocs For ‘Classic Boat Shoe’ Collaboration

Half boat shoe, half Croc.

Long before they were a prized pair of shoes in the footwear rotation of, say, Post Malone, there was tried-and-true functionality to a pair of Crocs. Now, the venerable footwear brand is teaming with Huckberry to reissue a fan-favorite from its two-decade-old archives.

Crocs, as Huckberry notes, first debuted at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, prized for their durability, grip and ability to take a beating (and take on water) while drying quickly. Crocs are now available in a slew of eye-catching colors and even NFL logos, but the new Crocs Classic Boat Shoes harken back to the company’s outdoor roots in surprisingly rugged fashion.

The Crocs Classic Boat Shoes feature the same two-eye lacing system as other pairs of the best boat shoes for men, but add in the signature Crocs’ ventilated upper crafted from the company’s proprietary Croslite material. The upper can even be customized with the company’s (also proprietary) Jibbitz charms, but the two-tone brown-and-tan construction more closely calls to mind, perhaps, timeless L.L. Bean boots or Sperry boat shoes. Accordingly, the good folks at Huckberry styled the Crocs Classic Boat Shoes with durable double-knee work pants and a retro trucker cap (take note if you scoop up a pair ahead of a Labor Day weekend getaway).

The famed Americana retailer notes the durable boat shoes (first dubbed the Islander Pit Crew in a nod to boating and marine heritage) are now reborn via blending “a seafaring upper with Crocs’ signature comfort.” Two additional colorways are available alongside the fast-selling Coffee-Cognac blend that seems to be a fan favorite right out of the gate, as the shoes are priced at a wildly affordable $65.

The eye-catching Crocs Classic Boat Shoes also boast side eyelet lacing, like other versions of iconic boat shoes on the market, while Huckberry notes that the hard-wearing shoes are suited for everything from lake days to BBQs to early fall seasonal hangs (grilling and sipping a cold one at home prior to a Sunday kickoff has never been so easy).

The shoes, which Huckberry notes are “one of the most sought-after shoes in their archives” join stylish Huckberry collaborations with the likes of watchmaker Citizen and even automaker Ford in recent months: Consider this a vital sign to scoop up a retooled pair of some of the most comfortable footwear on the market.