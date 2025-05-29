Huckberry Teamed Up With Ford For Exclusive Collection Of Auto-Inspired Workwear

Modern style meets hard-working performance.

The classics that stand the test of time tend to hold space in a wardrobe, and certainly in a garage. Huckberry takes the bond between rugged workwear and treasured, hard-working auto to another level in an exclusive, new Huckberry x Ford apparel and workwear collection, which arrives just in time for summer cruising on hot nights.

The famed Americana and adventure gear retailer, already home to Pedro Pascal’s The Last Of Us trucker jacket and a full lineup of the most versatile summer menswear, dialed in a retro-tinged Ford collection “inspired by their legendary archives,” Huckberry notes. The Huckberry x Ford offering works inside the garage, under the hood and out in the open field, boasting classic staple pieces ranging from a tough-as-nails canvas jacket to a trusty trucker hat.

The Huckberry x Ford collection was even rather improbably and almost impossibly inspired by a surprise find by Huckberry merchandiser Cody Westbrook: He discovered his father Doug’s old Ford F-150 truck in the lot of a hometown South Carolina auto shop after moving back home alongside his pregnant wife. Doug drove that legendary model for years, and upon its discovery, Huckberry’s Westbrook said the reliable-as-can-be model “looked exactly like it did when I was a kid.”

The Huckberry x Ford collection makes for an inspired pairing given such a story, complete with rugged workwear (including a thick hoodie, a durable shop shirt and a selection of throwback trucker hats, of course). As to the F-150, the truck itself now runs like clockwork, as the retailer notes that “every detail in the restoration mattered,” an effort by Westbrook that paid dividends as Huckberry looked to partner with the iconic American auto brand (later including photos of the remarkable retro truck).

Even the Huckberry x Ford collaboration’s mechanic jacket boasts heritage details like a contrast corduroy collar, while “The Best Never Rest” is emblazoned on a T-shirt and a logo trucker cap. Surprisingly, it’s the first collaboration between long-running workwear favorite Huckberry and the heritage car maker, although Huckberry notes that “from the hand-hammered steel to chainstitched embroidery, you better believe the whole lineup is built Ford Tough.”

There’s a much deeper heritage at the heart of the Huckberry x Ford collaboration, from Westbrook’s surprise sentimental find to the way the offering crafts its hard-working T-shirts and outerwear. To hear Huckberry tell it, “the past lives in the objects we care for, the land we keep, and the stories we pass down.” It’s a worthy adage and a worthy reminder that both gear and rides built to last make a remarkable impact.

