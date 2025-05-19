Elevate Your Summer Style With This Breezy Menswear Collection From Flint And Tinder

Can’t-miss seasonal staples from the Huckberry-approved menswear brand.

The best menswear collections truly are of a time and place, evoking eternal cool when done the right way: Key West was a haven for the likes of Hemingway, and proves a perfect backdrop in modern times for the latest Flint and Tinder capsule collection from Huckberry.

The famed retailer certainly knows how to deliver gear meant to go far afield, be it Pedro Pascal’s trucker jacket from The Last of Us or a rugged array of hard-wearing T-shirts, denim jackets and shirt jackets inspired by Marfa (released just this spring). The new Flint and Tinder capsule collection goes the more leisurely, laidback route without losing a sense of polish and style, as Huckberry says it looked to Key West as a “quirky paradise with a long history as a refuge for renegades, artists, and icons who fall somewhere in the middle” for its latest campaign shoot. Suffice to say, the clothes stand out handsomely and stylishly.

An array of camp collar shirts, sweater polos and drawstring pants make up the core of the luxe yet accessible new collection, including hand-printed finishing on select shirts that Huckberry notes is “a testament to the art of hand block printing.”

Other classics like a happy hour-ready madras long-sleeve shirt are joined in breezy fashion by crisp yet breathable linen shirting, the kind that looks as fashionable untucked with off-white denim as it does beneath a soft-shouldered blazer alongside stretch chinos. Is the latest Flint and Tinder capsule collection Hemingway-approved? At least at a glance, it seems that way.

Jersey tank tops offer the perfect alternative to beach-going cut-off T-shirts of days gone by, while the newest Flint and Tinder offering is complemented by textured, eye-catching accessories like a braided leather belt, plus a lineup of hemp short sleeve shirts that mimic tipped polos (Don Draper would likely approve).

The Flint and Tinder capsule collection also gets a shot in the arm through vivid prints and complementary Flint and Tinder 365 Pants in an assortment of dusty, earthen colors: Those pants seem to say, “It’s OK to let your shirt do the talking this time.” Hemp henleys and cotton pique polos lend a sense of timeless cool to the collection, which seems to offer style for every day of the week, from the office to a coastal getaway.

Of the Flint and Tinder capsule collection offering, which starts fairly priced at $38 for its knitwear assortment, the legendary modern retailer said it “tapped into its tropical landscapes, adventurous lifestyle, and freewheeling spirit to create an all-new lineup of breathable fabrics, open knits, and bold patterns for the season.” Consider that mission accomplished in easygoing, yet sharp and stylish, fashion from a company that knows a thing or two about the best seasonal style on the market.

