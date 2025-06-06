Huckberry Teams With Citizen For Promaster Tough Limited Edition Watch

An exclusive update of a tough-as-nails timepiece.

(Huckberry)

There are watches with pedigree, to be sure, and there are field watches with the pedigree and heritage of the Citizen Promaster Tough: The kind of watch trusted by British Royal Marine Commandos tends to rise above the rest. Now, Huckberry and Citizen have teamed up on an exclusive retooling of an icon, and it arrives in time for summer getaways aplenty.

The limited-edition Huckberry x Citizen Promaster Tough timepiece (released this week and limited to just 300 units through Huckberry) takes the heritage of the Citizen Promaster Tough and reimagines it in Huckberry’s own world, this time using rugged Super Titanium in a one-piece design, among other outrageously tough specs. The Citizen Promaster line features watches that can run for up to a year on solar power, so suffice to say, the brand picks and chooses its partners carefully.

It’s a fitting addition to a Huckberry workwear lineup that now includes the tough-as-nails Huckberry x Ford collection and a slew of watch collaborations, including a highly affordable Huckberry x Timex field watch released late last year. The Huckberry x Citizen Promaster Tough makes use of material that’s five times stronger than classic steel, which itself is often used in watchmaking.

The collaborative timepiece bolsters the “legendary reputation” of the Promaster Tough lineup, Huckberry noted, adding that it worked with Citizen to “get the details just right” when it comes to the design and build of the Huckberry x Citizen Promaster Tough. The watch also features Eco-Drive technology to power its movement using any light source, while a custom green dial is bolstered by legible white accents in striking fashion.

The Huckberry x Citizen Promaster Tough boasts the Huckberry logo on its caseback, while it’s also water-resistant to 200 meters and designed with a safey foldover clasp mechanism to accent its Super Titanium links. The illustrious yet rugged Huckberry x Citizen Promaster Tough should also prove resistant to rust and scratches, helpful among any timepiece truly designed for the field (and the open seas).

As with other Huckberry gear collaborations, the timepiece is priced accessibly at $595 (another Citizen staple). Of the limited-edition Huckberry x Citizen Promaster Tough and its many hard-working specs, Huckberry adds “you’ve got a new adventure partner for years to come.” That adage should certainly hold true, so pick one up now, add it to your wrist game rotation and as Huckberry says, “We’ll see you out there.”

