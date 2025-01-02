LG Debuts World’s First Bendable Gaming Monitor

The groundbreaking gaming screen won an award for innovation at CES 2025.

(LG)

Any advantage seems helpful in the gaming world, but what about the proper point of view? Or rather, a more immersive screen, as LG’s new Bendable 5K2K Gaming Monitor is a first-of-its-kind innovation that takes gamers even deeper into the world of their choice with a striking curved design.

(LG)

It’s just the latest in a series of groundbreaking releases from the electronics manufacturer, including another first via the transparent LG OLED Signature Television (also on display at CES 2025). Part of the forthcoming UltraGear GX9 Series, LG notes that each monitor in the collection boasts a distinct curved design with WOLED technology for “maximum gaming immersion.” Of the release, Robb Report notes the design has already won a CES award for innovation.

(LG)

Consider that mission accomplished in immediately visible form, with next-level 5K2K resolution and features like high color brightness, deeper shades of black and low blue light emissions to reduce eye strain during gaming. Screen glare and reflections are further minimized thanks to LG’s LG’s Anti-Glare & Low Reflection technology, but one in a laundry list of groundbreaking specifications.

The LG lineup of gaming monitors is now set to include the 45GX990A and 45GX950A, each with a 45-inch ultra-high resolution display, complete with customizable aspect ratios. The 45GX990A makes waves as the first bendable gaming monitor on the market, which LG says will provide gamers with “incredible flexibility and more control over their gaming experience.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LG USA (@lgusa)

LG didn’t stop there, focusing on “smooth gameplay and heightened immersion” through rapid-fire response times sure to elevate the best video games of 2024 and beyond. Of the eye-catching, all-in-one monitor display design, LG said its mission “redefines premium gaming monitors.” Real-world reviews from gamers have yet to roll in, and pricing information is scarce at the moment, but if looks are any indication, LG has an eye on the horizon in the quest for next-level gaming.