LG Unveils World’s First Wireless Transparent Television At CES 2024

The 77-inch screen takes aesthetic TV tech to the next level.

(LG)

Television technology continues to make leaps and bounds, and quickly at that: Just take a look (or try to take a look) at the new LG Signature OLED Transparent 4K TV, which almost vanishes into thin air when not turned on.

(LG)

The 77-inch screen is impressive but not overwhelming in its own right, but it’s the transparent display that takes things to the next level.

Beyond that, the television boasts wireless technology via its included Zero Connect Box, which transmits imagery and sound—free of cords to electrical outlets.

(LG)

The innovation allows the television to be placed anywhere in a room, more like a display piece than anything else (although it’s also available in against-the-wall or wall-mounted options).

The fact that the television can stand anywhere in the room is bolstered by the Always-On Display option, which offers up the ability to showcase artwork, photos or videos in a way that “simultaneously fuses with the surrounding space to create a compelling and atmospheric visual effect,” LG noted.

“LG’s transparent OLED gives customers greater freedom to curate their living spaces, completely redefining what’s possible and pointing the way to an exciting future for the television industry,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company.

(LG Pose TV/Courtesy of LG)

LG has already made waves with its crystal-clear, vivid OLED televisions, and the LG Object Collection also crafts watchable works of art, redefining what a television can become (as shown above).

There are even televisions designed to mimic sculptures and museum-esque pieces, like those made by C-SEED, but this option appears more accessible.

The next wave of televisions and home entertainment might prove even more visually striking, but for now, there’s this transparent television-turned-work-of-art, which LG calls a “true technological marvel” that “unlocks a world of near-limitless potential.”