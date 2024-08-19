Luminox Launches First Automatic Pacific Diver Adventure Watch

The dive watch worn by Navy SEALS and Bear Grylls is now self-winding.

(Luminox)

For the first time in Luminox’s 35-year history, the Pacific Diver is now self-winding. The Bay Area-based makers of rugged timepieces favored by first responders, Navy SEALS and Bear Grylls kept core details of the original Pacific Diver, including a 316L stainless steel case, sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating, and a screw-down crown that offers 200 meters/666 feet of water resistance when activated.

(Luminox)

To make the model more hands-free, Luminox equipped an Automatic SELLITA SW 200-1 movement that’s powered by the the wearer’s arm motion. Other new Pacific Diver developments are more minor, such as the stainless-steel bezel with a ceramic ring insert and a versatile 42 mm case size.

(Luminox)

To ring in the new automatic caliber, Luminox is launching a trio of variants headlined by the Pacific Diver Automatic Midnight Mariner, the final piece in the Heritage Collection celebrating Luminox’s 35th anniversary. The white-textured dial and numbers on the bezel are fully coated with Super-LumiNova—the liberal application of the photoluminescent finish makes this watch Luminox’s brightest yet. A black rubber strap and matching black ceramic ring insert on the bezel contrast sharply with the white glowing dial.

(Luminox)

The second style, reference 3101, features a black cut-to-fit rubber strap and black textured dial, while the third, reference 3104, sports a stainless-steel bracelet and blue textured dial for a slightly dressier look. As with all Luminox timepieces, the three watches feature the brand’s signature 16-piece lighting system, which ensures 25 years of constant visibility in any light condition

(Luminox)

“We’re so proud to be launching a new Automatic timepiece in our Pacific Diver collection,” said Luminox Brand Director Pierrick Marcoux. With an incredible finish and innovative visibility, these watches represent the Luminox DNA.”

Priced from $1,295 to $1,395, the Luminox Pacific Diver Automatic is available to purchase now online.