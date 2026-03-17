Maserati Teams With DITA Lancier For New Sunglasses Line

Luxury shades designed for the open road, approved by the legendary Italian automaker.

(DITA Lancier)

A smooth ride on the open road often comes down to the proper tools of the trade as much as what’s under the hood, and Maserati solves that problem handily on the eyewear front via a sleek new partnership with DITA Lancier.

(DITA Lancier)

Inspired by the grand touring heritage of Maserati, the refined new frames capitalize on winning design language, and as DITA says, the chic sunglasses (dubbed the LSA-333) are “meticulously engineered for those who demand precision in motion,” featuring a durable titanium half-rim chassis and coin-edge detailing for extra precision.

(DITA Lancier)

The Maserati lifestyle is enviable in its own right, from hard-charging automobiles to rides inspired by Japanese streetwear, and the new DITA Lancier x Maserati frames join the ranks of other open road-approved luxury sunglasses by the likes of Randolph Engineering. In similarly exclusive fashion, just 1,000 sets of the new DITA Lancier x Maserati LSA-333 are up for grabs as of this week, making for an ultra-covetable addition to any everyday carry.

(DITA Lancier)

Priced at $495, the new DITA Lancier x Maserati LSA-333 make good use of DITA’s advanced Land lens technology for a precise, clear field of vison, while the shades are also built with high-quality nylon-based TR90 lens rims and arrive in three stylish colorways. Each offering in the trio is billed as a “modern interpretation of luxury,” with Japanese-made construction and finishing touches like titanium temples and soft-touch anti-slip temple tips.

(DITA Lancier)

As both brands say, the “pursuit of perfection” drives home the partnership in streamlined fashion, while Maserati-inspired lens cuts speak to precision design language from the revered Italian automaker. ” The result is a refined frame that bridges function and elegance with effortless sophistication,” Maserati said of its exclusive new shades, which arrive in colorways like rose gold and matte black or a brushed antique silver and matte navy combination for the discerning driver.

In a nod to the “polished design cues” of Maserati, both companies note that “this half-rim silhouette embodies both aerodynamics and artistry,” as each pair meets the need for speed and “precision in motion.” For now, each set of the new DITA Lancier x Maserati LSA-333 is on the market and ready to hit the open road this season.