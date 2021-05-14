TCL’s Massive 85-Inch 4K Smart TV Can Be Yours for a Bargain Price

This is one helluva home entertainment deal.
Author:
Publish date:
TCL 4 Series ROKU TV 85S435 (3)

You can spend nearly $5,000 for this swanky Samsung 85-inch 4K TV, but TCL's new Class 4 Series 4K smart screen undercuts the competition with a fractional price tag. 

TCL 4 Series ROKU TV 85S435 (4)

The model, officially dubbed "85S435," offers four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, as well as high-dynamic range that accurately represents colors. Any shows, movies, sporting events that render in Full HD are taken up to near Ultra HD via the TV's 4K upscaling.

TCL 4 Series ROKU TV 85S435 (2)

Roku's smart TV platform is also integrated, offering access to over 500,000 movies and TV shows through a customizable home screen. Easy Voice Control lets you control your entertainment using just your voice, while cord cutting is made possible with a built-in tuner and booming online cable-replacement services like YouTube TV, Sling and Hulu

TCL 4 Series ROKU TV 85S435 (1)

But for those who want to run a BluRay Player, video game console, computer or other device, there's a USB 2.0 input, four HDMI inputs ( including one with an Audio Return Channel), one Digital Audio Optical input, 1 AV input, and an old-school RF input. 

The TCL 85S435 is available to purchase for just $1,599.99 on Amazon and Best Buy

No image description

the-hitmans-wifes-bodyguard-hwb_d16_05222_r_rgb
Entertainment

Watch Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson in 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' Second Trailer

facebook-link-image
Food & Drink

The Best Light Red Wines for Grilling Season

olivia culpo hot 100 promo
Sports

Olivia Culpo and Her Sister Sophia Reveal Rivalry Over NFL Boyfriends

TCL 4 Series Roku TV 85S435 Promo
Gear

TCL’s Massive 85-Inch 4K Smart TV Can Be Yours for a Bargain Price

UFC 262 Charle Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler Promo
Sports

UFC 262: How Will Charles Oliveira Vs. Michael Chandler Lightweight Title Fight End?

Whitney Wolfe Herd Bumble Promo
News

How Whitney Wolfe Herd Became a Billionaire Bumble Boss

gal-gadot-bella-hadid-getty
News

Gal Gadot and Bella Hadid Face Backlash Over Middle East Comments

top-gun-sequel-tom-cruise-promo
Entertainment

'Top Gun' Is Returning To Theaters For Movie's 35th Anniversary

musk-bitcoin-image-getty-images-1200-630
News

Elon Musk Said Tesla Won't Accept Bitcoin—and Crypto Prices Plummeted