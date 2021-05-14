TCL’s Massive 85-Inch 4K Smart TV Can Be Yours for a Bargain Price

TCL

You can spend nearly $5,000 for this swanky Samsung 85-inch 4K TV, but TCL's new Class 4 Series 4K smart screen undercuts the competition with a fractional price tag.

The model, officially dubbed "85S435," offers four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, as well as high-dynamic range that accurately represents colors. Any shows, movies, sporting events that render in Full HD are taken up to near Ultra HD via the TV's 4K upscaling.

Roku's smart TV platform is also integrated, offering access to over 500,000 movies and TV shows through a customizable home screen. Easy Voice Control lets you control your entertainment using just your voice, while cord cutting is made possible with a built-in tuner and booming online cable-replacement services like YouTube TV, Sling and Hulu.

But for those who want to run a BluRay Player, video game console, computer or other device, there's a USB 2.0 input, four HDMI inputs ( including one with an Audio Return Channel), one Digital Audio Optical input, 1 AV input, and an old-school RF input.

The TCL 85S435 is available to purchase for just $1,599.99 on Amazon and Best Buy.