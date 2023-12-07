Ray-Ban & Meta Enlist Maluma, Coi Leray, Erykah Badu and Coco Gauff To Hype A.I.-Enhanced Smart Glasses

The high-tech glasses allow users to take 12MP photos, 1040p videos, make phone calls and utilize AI, all without having to fumble with phone screens.

(Maluma wearing Ray-Ban | Meta)

Ray-Ban and Meta have tapped musicians Maluma, Erykah Badu and Coi Leray—along with tennis phenom Coco Gauff—to build buzz for their second-generation smart glasses.

(Coi Leray wearing Ray-Ban | Meta)

The new Ray-Ban | Meta smart glasses collection is aimed to deliver “a new, hands-free way for you to capture, share, and livestream to the world around you, letting you connect without distraction,” said the brands in a joint statement.

Ray-Ban | Meta

Ray-Ban | Meta

Ray-Ban I Meta dropped a video showcasing Maluma using the innovative specs before a recent concert at Madison Square Garden, in which the megastar Colombian singer, rapper and actor shared POV video of his show while performing onstage:

The celeb-studded campaign is currently live on Ray-Ban and Meta’s social channels and available now on Ray-Ban.com starting at $299 per pair.

In other Ray-Ban news, the eyewear giant launched Scuderia Ferrari Las Vegas Ltd. Sunglasses to celebrate the Italian automaker in the wake of Formula One’s recent Las Vegas Grand Prix.