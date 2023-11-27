Ray-Ban Celebrates Formula 1 With New Ferrari Sunglasses

Ray-Ban revs up with shades inspired by the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

(Ray-Ban)

Formula One’s recent Las Vegas Grand Prix was a hotbed for rare collector cars, celebrity attendees and some pretty impressive racing. F1 is also a natural fit for style brands obsessed with performance, like Ray-Ban.

Hot on the heels of the first Las Vegas Grand Prix and arriving just in time to soak up some rays during a winter getaway, the new Scuderia Ferrari Las Vegas Ltd. Sunglasses embody the best of streamlined design and cutting-edge style.

The race, won by Max Verstappen, was the latest F1 spectacle to draw eyeballs Stateside, with a successful outing in Austin also drawing fervent crowds.

That they’re available for an agreeable price ($281 online) is a nice bonus, leaving more money to splurge on the burgeoning Formula Circuit in the United States.

Ferrari doesn’t pick just any partner with which to do business, merging its eye for design with the world of high-end audio in recent months, while Ray-Ban recently launched smart sunglasses with built-in AI.

The latest addition to the Scuderia Ferrari x Ray-Ban Collection isn’t quite that tech-forward, but the frames have just about everything a Formula 1 fan or style enthusiast could need.

The polished gunmetal frames contrast nicely with dark grey polarized lenses, while the shield itself is inspired by ’70s-era Scuderia Ferrari designs.

Hits of red dot the frame, along with allutex grey and red detailing at the temples, a fitting tribute celebrating another milestone for Ferrari and Formula 1.

Of the pair, Ray-Ban notes that the sunglasses were “made in honor of the “golden era” of Ferrari racing, and accordingly, the sunglasses should disappear in the rearview mirror soon: Only 400 pairs are available, and if the popularity of F1 racing continues to build, that number might not stick around much longer.