Ray-Ban Updates Meta Optical Line With Sleek Prescription-Ready Frames

The futuristic AI-enabled frames are now designed to support nearly all prescriptions.

(Ray-Ban)

In a fall 2025 campaign, Ray-Ban declared “you ain’t seen nothin’ yet,” and that sentiment surely applies to its latest optical innovation courtesy of the Ray-Ban Meta line.

Ray-Ban has managed to land at the intersection of both modern technological eyewear innovation and classic style, as the brand (under the creative direction of rapper and mogul A$AP Rocky) continues to roll out new prescription frames. This time, the company’s optical lineup gets a boost in the AI realm with the option to add a prescription to the Ray-Ban Meta for the first time.

(Ray-Ban)

Billed as an “optical-forward” update, Ray-Ban’s newest Meta glasses support nearly all prescriptions, the company notes. “We’re focused on building the deepest lineup of AI glasses across every use case, whether you’re training outdoors or just going about your day,” Ray-Ban said in announcing the newest addition to its Meta roster.

(Ray-Ban)

Ray-Ban calls the fresh frames “the most comfortable glasses we’ve ever designed,” complete with features like optician-adjustable temple tips, interchangeable nose pads and overextension hinges fit for all-day wear (prescription needed, or not). There are both Standard and Large size options available in the a rectangular “Blayzer Optics” design, while the eyewear giant finishes off its new lineup with a more rounded “Scriber Optics” frame available in colors like Transparent Black or Matte Black (along with Transparent Stone Beige and Transparent Matte Ice Grey).

(Ray-Ban)

An elegant dark brown charging case complements the new duo of optical-ready eyewear styles, which call to mind classic and eternally stylish Ray-Ban frame silhouettes. And while the third-generation offering breaks new optical ground for the company, its Meta Gen 2 and Oakley Meta lines also get new updates in additional lens and color options.

(Ray-Ban)

On its Oakley frames, Prizm Golf lenses deliver higher contrast and a more crisp look and feel, while the Oakley Meta Vanguard frames come with Prizm Transition lenses designed to “adapt in any light for optimal outdoor performance.” Ray-Ban said.

(Ray-Ban)

In addition to its prescription-friendly design, seasonal color options on the way lend themselves to “more expression” across the lineup, Ray-Ban noted, while tech-savvy features like WhatsApp message summaries and more detailed nutrition tracking also promise a more seamless Ray-Ban Meta experience, the iconic eyewear brand said. Pre-orders are available now for the latest Ray-Ban Meta line through April 14th and start at $499, while the frames themselves will be available online at Ray-Ban and Meta (plus optical retailers and select international markets) in the weeks to follow.