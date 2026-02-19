A$AP Rocky Enlists Nas For Ray-Ban ‘New Metal’ Eyewear Collection

The “N.Y. State of Mind” legend stars in a new campaign for Ray-Ban’s latest A$AP Rocky collaboration.

(Ray-Ban)

Made you look: A$AP Rocky is celebrating his one-year anniversary as luxury eyewear giant Ray-Ban’s first creative director with help from a hip-hop legend. None other than Nas is helping the “Taylor Swif” rapper roll out his “New Metal” collection, which includes Rocky’s inaugural Optical—or prescription—Ray-Ban frames.

Cleverly, the team behind the campaign decided to lean into Rocky’s burgeoning acting chops, which recently hit their critically acclaimed peak across from Denzel Washington in Spike Lee’s 2025 crime thriller Highest 2 Lowest. For Ray-Ban, Rocky and Nas play out an NYC diner scene that sees the former casually reveal his Creative Director status and the New Metal collection to the elder artist.

(Ray-Ban)

Rocky’s debut Ray-Ban “Blacked Out” collection darkened classic frames, his “Puffer” series added a down jacket-inspired inflated look to the Wayfarer, and the “Next Generation” glanced through head-wrapping silhouettes into the future of eyewear. “New Metal” may be the most approachable Rocky-designed Ray-Bans to date, featuring both rimless and wire frames, oval curves, and narrow rectangles—plus one more Next Generation-style wraparound look.

(Ray-Ban)

With descriptions from Ray-Ban, here’s what you can expect from every style:

Optical

0RX3927V: Sharp and sophisticated, this bold metal optical frame nods to the past while signalling a style evolution, channelling the “corner dreams” aesthetic in-line with Rocky’s bold creative vision.

0RX3931V: Charged with confidence, this bold oval frame evolves the culture with a wink to ‘90s nostalgia. A timeless optical silhouette, reimagined through the eyes of A$AP Rocky, ready for a new generation.

0RX3929V: Revolutionary, yet refined. This rimless oval optical frame proves that timeless style knows no bounds. Light and elevated, the power of this piece lies in its striking simplicity.

0RX3928V: Extreme minimalism means maximum impact. This rimless optical frame redefines a classic rectangular silhouette, clean and contemporary for the cultural creative.

Sunglasses

0RB3927: Classic design takes new territory with this narrow metal model. Set with sharp angles and an even more piercing sense of attitude, these rectangular shades come with a defined vision.

0RB3931: Beckon the beginning of a new story. A bold oval silhouette is reimagined in classic metal, evoking the trends of eras gone by, while remaining undeniably modern.

0RB3929: Rocky reimagines eternal design with just a hint of the unexpected. Defying convention with thick lenses, these rimless oval shades combine vintage style cues with a subversive sensibility.

0RB3928: Clean design garners an undeniable presence with this bold rimless frame. Rectangular shades become anything but ordinary with ultra-thick lenses, emphasising the architectural lines.

0RB3930 001/Y7: An exclusive design, crafted for true visionaries. This groundbreaking wraparound silhouette draws from A$AP Rocky’s rich aesthetic universe, delivering a high-impact silhouette through precision metalwork. Sculpting a deep curve with a narrow gold wire frame, this standout piece cuts through the noise, keeping it simple with a low-slung double bridge and high-vis mirror lenses. Only available in selected stores.

(Ray-Ban)

Priced from $202 to $249, the Ray-Ban x A$AP Rocky New Metal collection (excluding the in-store-only 0RB3930 001/Y7) is available online.