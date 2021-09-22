The Tag Heuer Bright Black Edition Brings Luxury To the Smartwatch Game

Tag Heuer

In its third generation since launch in 2015, the Tag Heuer Connected range continues to merge smartwatch functionality of an Apple Watch with luxury watch style of, well, a Tag.

The new exclusive Bright Black Edition doesn't depart from the formula. The Grade 2 Titanium case was sandblasted and given a black, diamond-like coating (DLC) to create a handsome matte finish.

Tag Heuer

The black, mirror-polished ceramic bezel adds contrast with graduations and markings in golden lacquer. A similar scheme is featured on the black DLC-coated pushers and crown, which are all split down the middle by a central gold sliver.

The Bright Black Edition also benefits from launch of Swiss watchmaker's new Eclipse digital dial. Joining the existing Helios, Classic, Synopsis and Classic OLED faces, the chronograph-style display features three subdials rendered again in black and gold. Three uniquely colored straps round out the design—"Sporty Chic Blue, "Natural Golden Brown" and "Timeless Black."

Tag Heuer

In a reference to its Formula One ties, Tag proudly proclaims that the Connected holds the "pole position" in the luxury smartwatch category, with features like a heart rate monitor, compass, and accelerometer.

But the model's full potential is realized when paired with the Tag Heuer Sport app, which tracks wearer's performance data using programs tailored specifically to varying types of exercise such as running, swimming, cycling, walking and golf. Battery life is billed at 20 total hours with one hour of activity.

Tag Heuer

Priced at $2,550, the limited-edition Tag Heuer Connected Bright Black is available to purchase now before deliveries being on September 28.