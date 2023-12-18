The Cabot ‘Insurrection’ Is A Tacti-Cool 1911 For Gun Collectors

Lock and load 20 rounds of 9mm in a timeless American pistol design.

(Cabot Guns)

More than a century after John Moses Browning patented the 1911 design, the seminal American semiautomatic pistol remains a staple of gun safes, a preferred concealed-carry choice for many (despite its arguably archaic proportions), and a must-have model in any respectable firearms collection.

(Cabot Guns)

And unless a collector is looking for an vintage WWI/WWII-era example, they’d do well to consider the new “Insurrection” 1911 from Cabot Guns, one of the world’s leading collector-grade firearms manufacturers.

(Cabot Guns)

Cabot fans might note that compared to other pistols, the “Insurrection” is understated. There aren’t any lunar meteorite fragments encrusting the grip or eye-catching Damascus steel components. But don’t get it twisted: there’s nothing ordinary about this 1911.

More Maxim Videos

(Cabot Guns)

In accordance with Browning’s original design, most 1911s are chambered in .45 ACP and take a single-stack seven-round magazine. The Insurrection, however, is loaded up with 9mm Luger—perhaps the world’s most popular self-defense pistol cartridge—in a double-stack magazine. The combo of a smaller caliber and double-stack mag configuration increase magazine capacity to either 17 or 20 rounds.

(Cabot Guns)

Cabot isn’t the only company selling a double-stack 1911 in 9mm—the STI/Staccato 2011 has been around for decades. But Cabot is the only one selling it with a proprietary “Advantage” extractor, which promises to increase the reliability of double-stacked 9mm in the 1911 platform.

(Cabot Guns)

Many of the pistol’s major components are also made by Cabot, including the stainless steel frame and grip, the ledge rear sight, the red fiber optic front sight, and the five-inch match-grade stainless steel barrel—a felt recoil-reducing ported barrel is also available as an upgrade.

(Cabot Guns)

Buyers can choose the pictured, tacti-cool black DLC finish if they want to channel their inner John Wick or opt for a more classic matte stainless steel finish.

Priced from $5,995, the Cabot Insurrection is available to order online now.