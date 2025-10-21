The James Brand Sharpens Timex Automatic GMT With Sand-Blasted Stainless Steel

The latest iteration of what’s been described as the best GMT watch in its class is back and better than ever.

(The James Brand/Timex)

EDC knife specialist The James Brand is teaming up once again with Timex to hone the watchmaker’s popular Automatic GMT watch. This limited-edition release, restricted to just 1,000 individually numbered units, marks the third Automatic GMT collab between the two brands, the most recent being this Emerald Edition.

(The James Brand/Timex)

The new iteration replaces the original’s lightweight titanium with a weightier 41mm sand-blasted stainless-steel case. This is complemented by a forged carbon fiber dial and matching crown inlay, offering a subtle yet dynamic visual depth. Powering the watch is the premium 9075 Miyota automatic “true” GMT movement. This mechanism allows for independent adjustment of the local hour hand, enabling users to quickly change the main time without stopping the movement or affecting the other hands.

(The James Brand/Timex)

The watch is designed for easy multi-time zone tracking, featuring a GMT index on both the reflector ring and the unidirectional, ratcheting ceramic top ring, making it simple to monitor a third time zone. Practical features include Super-LumiNova in-fill on the hands and hour markers, a sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating, and 200-meter water resistance. The case back also features a sapphire crystal exhibition window.

(The James Brand/Timex)

The watch comes as a gift set with two attachment options: a self-adjustable 3-link stainless-steel bracelet utilizing the I-Size System and a two-piece fabric strap. Both are equipped with quick-release spring bars for tool-free changing.

(The James Brand/Timex)

While it may be tempting to think that collabs like these are primarily a co-branded cash grab, this one has some serious credibility. Writing about the original The James Brand x Timex GMT, a reviewer at watch authority Hodinkee declared it “the best sub-$1,000 (maybe even sub-$2,500) GMT I have come across,” citing its simplicity, affordability and reliability in a premium package.

(The James Brand/Timex)

The James Brand x Timex x GMT SST Automatic Giftset retails for $749.