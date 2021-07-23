Victorinox Unsheathes Damascus Steel Swiss Army Knife With Dark Carbon Grip

The handcrafted piece of upscale EDC gear is limited to just 6,000 units.
Victorinox Swiss Champ Damast Limited Edition 2021 Promo

After updating the 61-tool Champ XXL Swiss Army Knife in classic red earlier this year, Victorinox is rolling out an especially upscale special edition of the smaller Swiss Champ that's aesthetically darker and more suited to everyday carry. 

Swiss Champ Damast_Courtesy of Victorinox3

The star of the multi-tool is the large blade rendered in a "Bjorkman's Twist"-pattern Damast, the shorthand used by Victorinox in reference to intricate high-strength Damascus steel. The knife's wavy patterns hues play perfectly with the handle's, which is constructed from forged carbon scales in multiple shades of gray instead of red thermoplastic. 

Swiss Champ Damast 2021

With an upgrade from standard Inox Steel to Damast and the use of carbon instead of plastic scales, the knife still features all 29 of the Champ's tools, including: 

1. Large Blade
2. Small Blade
3. Corkscrew
4. Can Opener with
5. Small Screwdriver
6. Bottle Opener with
7. Screwdriver
8. Wire Stripper
9. Reamer, Punch and Sewing Awl
10. Key Ring
11. Scissors
12. Multipurpose Hook
13. Wood Saw
14. Fish Scaler with
15. Hook Disgorger
16. Ruler (cm)
17. Ruler (inches)
18. Nail File with
19. Metal File
20. Nail Cleaner
21. Metal Saw
22. Fine Screwdriver
23. Chisel
24. Pliers with
25. Wire Cutters
26. Wire Crimping Tool
27. Phillips Screwdriver
28. Magnifying Glass
29. Mini Screwdriver

Swiss Champ Damast_Courtesy of Victorinox2

Limited to just 6,000 pieces, the Swiss Champ Damas Limited Edition 2021 hits Victorinox's website soon. 

