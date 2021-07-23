Victorinox Unsheathes Damascus Steel Swiss Army Knife With Dark Carbon Grip

The handcrafted piece of upscale EDC gear is limited to just 6,000 units.

Victorinox

After updating the 61-tool Champ XXL Swiss Army Knife in classic red earlier this year, Victorinox is rolling out an especially upscale special edition of the smaller Swiss Champ that's aesthetically darker and more suited to everyday carry.

Victorinox

The star of the multi-tool is the large blade rendered in a "Bjorkman's Twist"-pattern Damast, the shorthand used by Victorinox in reference to intricate high-strength Damascus steel. The knife's wavy patterns hues play perfectly with the handle's, which is constructed from forged carbon scales in multiple shades of gray instead of red thermoplastic.

Victorinox

With an upgrade from standard Inox Steel to Damast and the use of carbon instead of plastic scales, the knife still features all 29 of the Champ's tools, including:

1. Large Blade

2. Small Blade

3. Corkscrew

4. Can Opener with

5. Small Screwdriver

6. Bottle Opener with

7. Screwdriver

8. Wire Stripper

9. Reamer, Punch and Sewing Awl

10. Key Ring

11. Scissors

12. Multipurpose Hook

13. Wood Saw

14. Fish Scaler with

15. Hook Disgorger

16. Ruler (cm)

17. Ruler (inches)

18. Nail File with

19. Metal File

20. Nail Cleaner

21. Metal Saw

22. Fine Screwdriver

23. Chisel

24. Pliers with

25. Wire Cutters

26. Wire Crimping Tool

27. Phillips Screwdriver

28. Magnifying Glass

29. Mini Screwdriver

Victorinox

Limited to just 6,000 pieces, the Swiss Champ Damas Limited Edition 2021 hits Victorinox's website soon.