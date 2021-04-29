'Champ XXL' Swiss Army Knife Packs 61 Tools in Your Pocket

Victorinox

Many of Victorinox's latest Swiss Army pocket knives are equal parts flash and utility, with special-edition gloss-black monochrome and orange aluminum finishes. But the new XXL Champ is all about cramming as many helpful tools into a classic red handle that could technically still fit in a large pocket.

Victorinox

Billed as the "ultimate indoor and outdoor companion," the behemoth of a blade boasts 73 functions across 61 tools. There are the standard implements you'd find even on Victorinox's tiny classic Wenger, such as a toothpick, tweezers, a small blade, and scissors.

Victorinox

The Champ XXL adds other useful instruments, including a second large blade, metal and wood saws, pliers, bottle and can openers, a ballpoint pen, ruler, universal wrench, and multiple screwdrivers.

Then there are the crazy-specific accoutrements, such a as fish scaler and hook disgorger, 14 different Hex, Torx and Phillips bits, a pharmaceutical spatula, an electrician's blade, and a watch opener. Only Victorinox's Swiss Champ XAVT has a superior 82-tool count.

Victorinox

See the full list of features below:

toothpick

pressurized ballpoint pen

pin, stainless steel

reamer, punch and sewing awl

can opener

screwdriver 3 mm

bottle opener

screwdriver 6 mm

wire stripper

key ring

universal wrench M3, M4, M5

Phillips screwdriver 1/2

magnifying glass

pliers

wire cutter

wire crimping tool

bit wrench

fish scaler

hook disgorger

ruler (cm)

ruler (inches)

nail file

large blade with wavy edge

reamer, punch

wood saw

scissors

multipurpose hook

screwdriver 2.5 mm

pruning blade

electrician's blade

wire scraper

pharmaceutical spatula

watch opener

screwdriver 5 mm

nail cleaner

metal saw

metal file

chisel 4 mm

large blade

small blade

bit slotted 3

bit slotted 4

bit Torx 6

bit Torx 8

bit Hex 1.2

bit Hex 1.5

bit Hex 2

bit Hex 2,5

bit case

female Hex drive 5 mm for D-SUB connectors

female Hex drive 4 mm for bits

LED

tweezers

bit Phillips 2

bit Phillips 0 (Pozidrive)

bit Phillips 1 (Pozidrive)

bit Torx 10

bit Torx 15

bit Hex 4

mini screwdriver

corkscrew

Priced at $315.99, the Victorinox Swiss Champ XXL is available to order now.