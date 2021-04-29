'Champ XXL' Swiss Army Knife Packs 61 Tools in Your Pocket
Many of Victorinox's latest Swiss Army pocket knives are equal parts flash and utility, with special-edition gloss-black monochrome and orange aluminum finishes. But the new XXL Champ is all about cramming as many helpful tools into a classic red handle that could technically still fit in a large pocket.
Billed as the "ultimate indoor and outdoor companion," the behemoth of a blade boasts 73 functions across 61 tools. There are the standard implements you'd find even on Victorinox's tiny classic Wenger, such as a toothpick, tweezers, a small blade, and scissors.
The Champ XXL adds other useful instruments, including a second large blade, metal and wood saws, pliers, bottle and can openers, a ballpoint pen, ruler, universal wrench, and multiple screwdrivers.
Then there are the crazy-specific accoutrements, such a as fish scaler and hook disgorger, 14 different Hex, Torx and Phillips bits, a pharmaceutical spatula, an electrician's blade, and a watch opener. Only Victorinox's Swiss Champ XAVT has a superior 82-tool count.
See the full list of features below:
- toothpick
- pressurized ballpoint pen
- pin, stainless steel
- reamer, punch and sewing awl
- can opener
- screwdriver 3 mm
- bottle opener
- screwdriver 6 mm
- wire stripper
- key ring
- universal wrench M3, M4, M5
- Phillips screwdriver 1/2
- magnifying glass
- pliers
- wire cutter
- wire crimping tool
- bit wrench
- fish scaler
- hook disgorger
- ruler (cm)
- ruler (inches)
- nail file
- large blade with wavy edge
- reamer, punch
- wood saw
- scissors
- multipurpose hook
- screwdriver 2.5 mm
- pruning blade
- electrician's blade
- wire scraper
- pharmaceutical spatula
- watch opener
- screwdriver 5 mm
- nail cleaner
- metal saw
- metal file
- chisel 4 mm
- large blade
- small blade
- bit slotted 3
- bit slotted 4
- bit Torx 6
- bit Torx 8
- bit Hex 1.2
- bit Hex 1.5
- bit Hex 2
- bit Hex 2,5
- bit case
- female Hex drive 5 mm for D-SUB connectors
- female Hex drive 4 mm for bits
- LED
- tweezers
- bit Phillips 2
- bit Phillips 0 (Pozidrive)
- bit Phillips 1 (Pozidrive)
- bit Torx 10
- bit Torx 15
- bit Hex 4
- mini screwdriver
- corkscrew
Priced at $315.99, the Victorinox Swiss Champ XXL is available to order now.