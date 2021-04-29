'Champ XXL' Swiss Army Knife Packs 61 Tools in Your Pocket

Now that's a knife.
Author:
Publish date:
Swiss Champ XXL_Courtesy of Victorinox7

Many of Victorinox's latest Swiss Army pocket knives are equal parts flash and utility, with special-edition gloss-black monochrome and orange aluminum finishes. But the new XXL Champ is all about cramming as many helpful tools into a classic red handle that could technically still fit in a large pocket. 

Swiss Champ XXL_Courtesy of Victorinox6

Billed as the "ultimate indoor and outdoor companion," the behemoth of a blade boasts 73 functions across 61 tools. There are the standard implements you'd find even on Victorinox's tiny classic Wenger, such as a toothpick, tweezers, a small blade, and scissors. 

Swiss Champ XXL_Courtesy of Victorinox4

The Champ XXL adds other useful instruments, including a second large blade, metal and wood saws, pliers, bottle and can openers, a ballpoint pen, ruler, universal wrench, and multiple screwdrivers. 

Then there are the crazy-specific accoutrements, such a as fish scaler and hook disgorger, 14 different Hex, Torx and Phillips bits, a pharmaceutical spatula, an electrician's blade, and a watch opener. Only Victorinox's Swiss Champ XAVT has a superior 82-tool count. 

Swiss Champ XXL_Courtesy of Victorinox5

See the full list of features below: 

  • toothpick
  • pressurized ballpoint pen
  • pin, stainless steel
  • reamer, punch and sewing awl
  • can opener
  • screwdriver 3 mm
  • bottle opener
  • screwdriver 6 mm
  • wire stripper
  • key ring
  • universal wrench M3, M4, M5
  • Phillips screwdriver 1/2
  • magnifying glass
  • pliers
  • wire cutter
  • wire crimping tool
  • bit wrench
  • fish scaler
  • hook disgorger
  • ruler (cm)
  • ruler (inches)
  • nail file
  • large blade with wavy edge
  • reamer, punch
  • wood saw
  • scissors
  • multipurpose hook
  • screwdriver 2.5 mm
  • pruning blade
  • electrician's blade
  • wire scraper
  • pharmaceutical spatula
  • watch opener
  • screwdriver 5 mm
  • nail cleaner
  • metal saw
  • metal file
  • chisel 4 mm
  • large blade
  • small blade
  • bit slotted 3
  • bit slotted 4
  • bit Torx 6
  • bit Torx 8
  • bit Hex 1.2
  • bit Hex 1.5
  • bit Hex 2
  • bit Hex 2,5
  • bit case
  • female Hex drive 5 mm for D-SUB connectors
  • female Hex drive 4 mm for bits
  • LED
  • tweezers
  • bit Phillips 2
  • bit Phillips 0 (Pozidrive)
  • bit Phillips 1 (Pozidrive)
  • bit Torx 10
  • bit Torx 15
  • bit Hex 4
  • mini screwdriver
  • corkscrew

Priced at $315.99, the Victorinox Swiss Champ XXL is available to order now. 

No image description

LeBron James Promo
Sports

LeBron James' $5.2 Million Basketball Rookie Card Is Most Expensive Ever Sold

Victorinox Swiss Champ XXL Promo
Gear

'Champ XXL' Swiss Army Knife Packs 61 Tools in Your Pocket

BMW R nineT Zillers Custom Garage Promo
Rides

This Custom BMW R nineT Is a Sinister Sci-Fi Superbike

Antje Utgaard Promo
News

Antje Utgaard Stuns in Exclusive Swimsuit Photos

Leica SL2-S Promo
Gear

The Leica SL2-S Is a Photo/Video Powerhouse Packed With Pro-Quality Features

vaccine-martini-getty
News

Here's How Much You Should Actually Drink After Your Second COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

the-tomorrow-war-chris-pratt-social
Entertainment

Watch Chris Pratt Battle Alien Invaders in 'The Tomorrow War' Trailer

Joe Rogan Promo 2
News

Joe Rogan Says 'Healthy Young People' Don’t Need COVID Vaccine, Fauci Responds

floyd-logan-paul-getty-images
Sports

Floyd Mayweather/Logan Paul Boxing Mismatch Officially Announced for June 6