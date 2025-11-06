You Can Now Buy An Authorized Rolex Submariner Date Desk Clock

A novel new way to show off your love of all things Rolex.

Chasing down a Rolex Submariner or a celeb-approved Rolex Daytona in 2025 is difficult enough, but true fans very well might want to double down: The iconic Rolex Submariner Date now comes in a desk clock officially authorized by the legendary luxury watchmaker.

The Rolex Submariner Date Desk Clock is a fun yet remarkably authoritative way to show off your love of the iconic timepiece, albeit one that retails for about $10,270. It’s also part of a recent slew of even more ways to embrace the world of Rolex, from Rolex-themed coffee table books to the watches themselves, of course. Rolex is getting in on the action embraced by watchmakers like Bell & Ross (note the Bell & Ross Carbon Desk Stand) and rather famously by Detroit-based Shinola (the company has issued a slew of handsome desk and wall clocks based on the Shinola Runwell).

The eye-catching and immediately recognizable Rolex Submariner Date Desk Clock plays off the cues that make the wrist-sized version such a venerable part of watchmaking history, including a Cerachrom bezel insert and stainless steel construction. The Rolex Submariner Date Desk Clock, however, clocks in at 80mm in diameter while boasting scratch-resistant sapphire over the dial, and a Cyclops lens over the date window.

The highly distinctive and highly collectible home goods upgrade is the company’s way of “honoring the Submariner,” Rolex said. The piece appears to have proven highly impressive in the flesh as well as in photos, watch-obsessed site Hodinkee reported after seeing the Rolex Sub Date Desk Clock. Of the rarity, the publication reported that “even in this era of Rolex, where cufflinks and small accessories are for sale, a desk clock is entirely different, and very few brands have gone past making a modern desk or wall clock that isn’t a facade of a familiar design mounted onto a very obviously flimsy time-only quartz movement.”

With its “unmistakable form” and striking design details paying homage to an utterly classic horological achievement, Hodinkee notes, the Rolex Submariner Date Desk Clock seems to be a worthy splurge for the watch lover who has everything, or the watch collector who simply can’t get enough of all things Rolex.