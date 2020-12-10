Google Reveals Top Trending Searches For 2020

From "WAP" to home haircutting tips, Google's 2020 search list is a snapshot of one very weird year.

From "WAP." YouTube/Cardi B

If in the future someone asks what it was like to be alive and aware in 2020, it's hard to think of a better thumbnail sketch of where the world was than Google's Year In Search list.

If you look at the list below of the most common searches typed into Google between January 1 and today, it's easy to see this as a temperature reading. And in 2020, everyone had some kind of fever. For politics, information about the novel coronavirus, for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion singing about "WAP."

Political fever consumed much of the United States throughout the presidential election, hence the appearance of now president-elect Joe Biden at the top of the list for politicians and of course, "Election results" on the list of top terms in general.

Just under that term, the three most common searches for 2020 aside from "Kobe Bryant"—the NBA star died along with his daughter and several others in a tragic helicopter crash in January—were all coronavirus related. So were several other more "niche" searches, like terms related to what Google calls "Beauty how-tos." A lot of people apparently relied on the internet to tell them "How to cut men’s hair at home."

One rational conclusion a historian could draw from that phrase trending all year is this was a pretty bad year for hairstyles.

Popular among searches for definitions: "WAP." Even with lyrics containing phrases like, "Bring a bucket and a mop," it was apparently just not all that obvious to Google users that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were singing about "Wet-ass pussy"

You can either check out Google's "Year In Search" for 2020 by clicking that link—or see the summaries of each category in the list below.

Searches

Election results

Coronavirus

Kobe Bryant

Coronavirus update

Coronavirus symptoms

Actors

Tom Hanks

Chris D’Elia

Jada Pinkett Smith

Timothée Chalamet

Ricky Gervais

Athletes

Ryan Newman

Tom Brady

Bubba Wallace

Mike Tyson

Rudy Gobert

Politicians

Joe Biden

Kamala Harris

Boris Johnson

Pete Buttigieg

Mike Bloomberg

Musicians and Bands

Shakira

August Alsina

Adele

Doja Cat

Grimes

Definitions

WAP

Entanglement

Antebellum

Pandemic

Asymptomatic

News

Election results

Coronavirus

Stimulus checks

Unemployment

Iran

Beauty how-tos

How to cut men’s hair at home

How to plop hair

How to color your hair at home

How to wash your hands

How to style curtain bangs

Loss

Kobe Bryant

Naya Rivera

Chadwick Boseman

George Floyd

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

How to donate…

How to donate to Black Lives Matter

How to donate to Australian bushfires

How to donate blood

How to donate to Georgia Senate runoff

How to donate to Goodwill

Movies

Parasite

1917

Black Panther

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey

Little Women

TV Shows

Tiger King

Cobra Kai

Ozark

The Umbrella Academy

The Queen’s Gambit

Where to buy…

Where to buy PS5

Where to buy toilet paper

Where to buy face masks

Where to buy Xbox Series X

Where to buy hand sanitizer

Games

Among Us

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Genshin Impact

Ghost of Tsushima

… during coronavirus

Best stocks to buy during coronavirus

Dating during coronavirus

Dentist open during coronavirus

Unemployment during coronavirus

Jobs hiring during coronavirus