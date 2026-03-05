Heidi Klum & Daughter Leni Return For Intimissimi Lingerie Campaign

The mother-daughter modeling duo are back in stunning new shoot for the Italian lingerie brand.

(Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Intimissimi’s springy new campaign is all sunshine, roses, and the world’s top mother-daughter modeling duo. The Italian lingerie brand has continued its multi-year tradition of enlisting Heidi Klum and her daughter, Leni, to pose in its latest collection to the delight of absolutely everyone.

Both posted the campaign video, which features slow-motion rose petal showers and close-ups of their billboard-worthy faces. Heidi, a former Maxim cover model, wears hot pink lace bra and matching panties as well as a bodysuit, while Leni poses in a muted pink bralette and frilly panties. The duo also dons the same patterns across a few different lingerie styles in a series of images.

Heidi disabled comments, but Leni’s were filled with universal adoration and, thankfully, absent of any trollish comments that have previously accompanied their collaborative campaigns for Intimissimi. “Most beautiful woman on the planet” one person declared Leni as others showed appreciation for the representation of two generations.

“New @intimissimi with @leniklum,” Heidi captioned the post, while Leni kept her messaging similarly brief: “The new @intimissimi special collection is out now, and so is our campaign!”

Heidi and Leni were content to let the Intimissimi images do the talking here, but they both opened up recently in Paper magazine’s latest cover story for a playful shoot that also stars Henry Klum, Heidi and musician Seal’s son, who is also a professional model. The interview was pegged to the release of On and Off the Catwalk, a two-part series that explores their professional endeavors and family life that just premiered on German network ProSieben and streaming platform Joyn.

“It’s not really us being at our house, sitting on the couch or the kitchen,” Heidi told the magazine. “It’s taking you behind the scenes of our work life. Normally, you see the end product. When you see a campaign in magazines, or in store windows, or a commercial on TV. But you never really know too much about the people behind it.”

Later, Leni and Henry both reflected on what made them want to follow in their mother’s footsteps.

“I always love being in front of the camera,” Leni said. “And I think watching my mom, as I grew up, watching her work, how happy she was, and how fun her job was… I was always really inspired by that. And when I’d go to set with her, I’d always try to get in the frame. I’d always steal her makeup artist. I’d tell him to do my hair, and I’d get in front of the camera, and I’d kind of crash the day. I just fell in love with it, and I’m still in love with it now.”

“Yeah, same with me,” added Henry. “We would always visit her on her set days. And we all were just super interested. She just looked like she was having fun in her sets. And I just wanted that feeling as well.”

While we likely won’t see all three team up for Intimissimi, perhaps we’ll see the powerhouse modeling family in a high-fashion campaign sometime soon.