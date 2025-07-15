Kylie Jenner Models ‘Bombshell’ Bikini Collection

The superstar influencer stuns in animal print and lace lingerie-inspired bikinis to hype her latest fashion collaboration.

(Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Following a Tuscany test run of an animal-print bikini shared to Kylie Jenner’s Instagram over Fourth of July weekend, the mega-influencer and Khy fashion brand founder has revealed that the eye-popping swimwear will soon be available to purchase via a collaboration with Frankies Bikinis.

“I’ve been dreaming of creating the perfect vintage bombshell-inspired swimwear, and teaming up with @francescaaiello to bring it to life has been so special,” Jenner wrote in an Instagram post, tagging Frankies Bikinis founder and creative director Francesca Aiello. “We poured love into every detail. The most dreamy prints and flattering fits,” she added.

Both Jenner and Aiello showcased an array of styles in images shared to social media, including polka dotted patterns, lace lingerie-inspired looks and plunging cheetah print tops.

Running from XXS to XXL, the line includes six bikini top styles and bottoms that range from cheeky string silhouettes to fuller coverage, according to the New York Post. Additionally, the collection includes a selection of sun dresses and separates, with prices ranging from $85 and $195.

Jenner is just the latest celebrity stunner to team up with Frankies Bikinis. Gigi Hadid’s collab with the brand featured nature-inspired prints and textures inspired by the supermodel’s countryside home, among them a “Fawn” pattern. Sydney Sweeney’s “Love Letters” collection aimed to create swimwear that evokes femininity and romance, designed to be flattering and boost confidence.

Jenner’s Khy x Frankies Bikinis collection launches on July 16.