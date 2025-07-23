Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Janel Tanna

This former MCG competition winner is taking a seat on our elite panel of judges.

(Gilles Bensimon)

Janel Tanna’s journey comes full circle as she moves from the Maxim Cover Girl competition stage to the judge’s seat. Having won the MCG crown, she understands better than anyone the determination, poise and presence it takes to stand out. Her perspective and experience makes her an ideal choice to help select this year’s winner.

(Gilles Bensimon)

An award-winning actress, accomplished film producer, talented screenwriter, and practicing psychiatrist (not to mention a proud Bills Mafia member), Tanna is a true multi-hyphenate. She’s graced runway shows, editorial spreads and off-Broadway stages with equal parts confidence and charisma. Read on and visit this Renaissance woman’s Instagram, IMDB and Facebook pages to get caught up on all of her recent and upcoming projects.

What was your absolute favorite modeling shoot?

I absolutely loved and cherished my shoot with Gilles [Bensimon] and the entire Maxim team. We shot at Milk Studios, and everyone was so amazing and artistic. I loved it! I have also done various shoots that stand out, one with a great team and photographer Udo Spreitzenbarth for Resident Magazine—others include shoots with [Photographer Vikram Pathak] and the team for Harper’s Vietnam and Bella Magazine. A special day was shooting for Uzfari collections with their amazing photographers and a fellow model that I think is wonderful.

(Gilles Bensimon)

What’s your best advice for aspiring models or influencers?

Be yourself in terms of what makes you unique, but also what connects you to other people. Everyone is special, so tap into that. Combine that with strategy when you can.



Do you have any upcoming projects that we can look forward to?

I am currently in rehearsals for a play off-Broadway that goes up in early August, I Made it To The Moon, directed by KM Jones and created by Karen Campion. I also have a few films that are being worked on, so you will know soon.

(Gilles Bensimon)

What inspired you to become a model and influencer?

Everything in life has brought me to the present day. In life, you take this turn or that turn, with some conscious decisions along the way. I like modeling because I find it to be an artistic way of engaging in expression, media… I’ve also made a network of fashion industry friends, including designers, other models, makeup artists, etc. When I do fashion shows, they are like mini reunions. Also, when I have something coming up, it is often more inspiration to work out and stay as healthy as I can. I do that for the most part, but I like having that little extra push sometimes because we all have our ups and downs.

What’s your guilty pleasure movie or TV show?

I love The Crown. The acting in it is very good. I watch a lot of indie films at various festivals. I am drawn to truthful and sometimes intense performances. One of the best in-person performances I have seen was Glenn Close in Sunset Boulevard… wow. Acting genius. Love her.