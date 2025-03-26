Meet The 2025 Maxim Cover Girl Competition Judges

This elite panel will help pick this year’s Maxim Cover Girl competition winner.

(Gilles Bensimon)

As the anticipation surrounding the 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition swells, we’re honored to introduce the extraordinary judges who will help pick this year’s winner. This elite panel brings unparalleled expertise, charisma, and a shared vision for empowering the next generation of trailblazers.

The 2025 Maxim Cover Girl Competition is still underway! Models can enter here. Fans can create a Maxim VIP account and cast votes in the Maxim Cover Girl competitions here.

Janel Tanna

2018 Maxim Cover Girl Competition Winner | Award-Winning Actress, Producer, and Model

(Gilles Bensimon)

Janel Tanna is a multifaceted talent, seamlessly blending her medical expertise with a thriving career in the arts. Crowned the 2018 Maxim Cover Girl competition winner, she has since garnered acclaim as an award-winning actress and producer. Tanna’s journey exemplifies the harmonious balance of intellect and artistry, inspiring competitors to embrace their versatile identities.

Karin Agstam

Maxim Cover Stylist | Emmy-Nominated Producer

(Maxim Cover Girl)

Hailing from Sweden, Karin Agstam has made significant strides in the fashion and entertainment industries. As a Maxim cover stylist and Emmy-nominated producer, her keen eye for detail and commitment to authenticity have set her apart. Agstam’s philosophy emphasizes the importance of individuality and hard work, encouraging competitors to let their unique personalities shine through.

Gilles Bensimon

World-Renowned Photographer

(Maxim Cover Girl)

With a career spanning over four decades, Gilles Bensimon is celebrated for his exceptional contributions to fashion photography. As the former International Creative Director of Elle magazine, he has captured some of the world’s most iconic images. Bensimon values authenticity and self-confidence, seeking to highlight each model’s unique energy and full slate of talent.

Elizabeth Nguyen

2019 Maxim Cover Girl Competition Winner | U.S. Figure Skating Double Gold Medalist

(Maxim Cover Girl)

Elizabeth Nguyen has walked the very path each competitor hopes to travel. Crowned the 2019 Maxim Cover Girl competition winner, she stood out among thousands with her grace, determination, and undeniable presence. As a U.S. Figure Skating double gold medalist, Nguyen brings the discipline and resilience of a world-class athlete to her judging role. She knows firsthand the dedication and heart required to turn dreams into reality, making her a source of motivation and inspiration for all participants.

Deborah Altizio

Maxim Cover Makeup Artist | Award-Winning Beauty Specialist

(Maxim Cover Girl)

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Deborah Altizio has established herself as a leading celebrity and fashion makeup artist. Her philosophy that “beauty comes from within” guides her approach, focusing on enhancing each individual’s unique features. Altizio advises the models to showcase their range through both natural and creative photos, allowing their confidence and essence to radiate.

Lexi Kaleiia

2023 Maxim Cover Girl Competition Winner | Professional Model

(Gilles Bensimon)

Lexi Kaleiia is Maxim’s reigning Cover Girl competition queen. With a lightning strike stare and an effortlessly electric vibe, her Venice shoot didn’t just break the internet—it set the tone for every model chasing the crown this year. This South African stunner has made serious waves in the industry since landing the cover, and Kaleiia, of course, has the inside scoop on what it takes to win this competition. She’s encouraging this year’s models to be elegant, powerful, and above all, be unforgettable.

What The 2025 Maxim Cover Girl Competition Judges Look For

This year’s panel isn’t simply looking for outer beauty. Judges are searching for a woman who radiates confidence, captivates with her story, and exudes a magnetic energy that leaves a memorable mark. It’s not just about the photos or the runway—it’s about connecting, inspiring, and demonstrating the kind of ambition that defines a true Maxim cover model. The competition is your chance to shine, but it’s also a journey of self-discovery. Under the guidance of our judges, you’ll have the opportunity to show the world who you truly are and why you deserve to stand out among the best.

Do you have what it takes to captivate these extraordinary judges and earn the title of Maxim Cover Girl 2025? Enter now.

This is more than just a competition, it’s a platform that celebrates individuality, resilience, and vision. Do you have the courage to embrace the spotlight and the determination to own it? The stage is set. The judges are ready. And now, it’s your time to step forward and show the world why you deserve to be a Maxim Cover Girl competition winner.

A Life-Changing Opportunity

This contest is a true game changer that opens doors to incredible opportunities. This year’s winner will claim a $100,000 cash prize, the coveted MCG competition crown, an exclusive photoshoot with Maxim, a trip to New York City, and the chance to make a difference with a $50,000 donation to a charity of their choice. This extraordinary reward goes beyond recognition, offering a life-changing experience and the opportunity to leave a lasting impact. Every vote cast contributes to a process that gives remarkable women a chance to turn their dreams into reality. This competition isn’t just about a title; it’s an opportunity to showcase talent, confidence, and individuality. Vote today.

