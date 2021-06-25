Meet Swimsuit & Fashion Model Madison Martina

This jaw-dropping beauty stuns in everything from Chanel ads to sultry Instagram pics.

Courtesy of Madison Martina

At the age of 23, Madison Martina is already a seasoned modeling veteran. The Orlando-to-LA transplant has been working in the industry since age 12, taking a break only to focus on studies at University of Central Florida.

Courtesy of Madison Martina

Since graduating, the body-positive influencer has posed in scores of top fashion and beauty brand ads for Guess, Honey Birdette, Anastasia, Kya Swim, and this eye-catching closeup of her voluptuous red lips for Chanel:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Martina amassed over 200,000 followers on Instagram along the way with a mix of striking images, from the always-welcome bikini pic and whimsical cosplays to arty black-and-white shots co-starring a Porsche convertible.

Courtesy of Madison Martina

Get to know Martina better via these stunning Instagram selects: