Meet Swimsuit & Fashion Model Madison Martina

This jaw-dropping beauty stuns in everything from Chanel ads to sultry Instagram pics.
Madison Martina 1

At the age of 23, Madison Martina is already a seasoned modeling veteran. The Orlando-to-LA transplant has been working in the industry since age 12, taking a break only to focus on studies at University of Central Florida. 

Madison Martina 2

Since graduating, the body-positive influencer has posed in scores of top fashion and beauty brand ads for Guess, Honey Birdette, Anastasia, Kya Swim, and this eye-catching closeup of her voluptuous red lips for Chanel: 

Martina amassed over 200,000 followers on Instagram along the way with a mix of striking images, from the always-welcome bikini pic and whimsical cosplays to arty black-and-white shots co-starring a Porsche convertible. 

Madison Martina 3

Get to know Martina better via these stunning Instagram selects: 

